New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024

EUREKA, Mo. – A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system.

Missouri American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, announced plans Thursday after the organization reached an agreement with the City of Eureka. The company has acquired access to the City of Eureka’s water and wastewater systems

“We know that building the connection to our drinking water system in St. Louis County, which draws from the Missouri River instead of groundwater wells, is a top priority for Eureka residents and businesses,” said Brian Eisenloeffel, Senior Director of Operations. “We’ve completed the initial engineering work, and now we’re excited to move forward with the construction phase of the project.”

Construction of the five-mile pipeline will be accomplished in three phases. The second and third phases are scheduled to begin next year and be completed in 2024.

“We are honored to provide clean, safe, and reliable water and wastewater service to our new customers in Eureka,” said Svindland. “Our team is looking forward to leveraging our experience and expertise to operate the water and wastewater systems efficiently, and to begin the construction of a new pipeline to connect them to our high-quality drinking water.”

Eureka city officials began initial conversations with Missouri American Water in 2018 over changes to its water system. Two years later, more than 66 percent of Eureka voters supported a ballot measure to sell the systems for $28 million and make the utility their water and wastewater provider.

Missouri American Water is planning to invest more than $37 million in Eureka’s water and wastewater systems over the next ten years to improve the city’s water quality, upgrade aging infrastructure, and maintain regulatory compliance.

“Eureka has grown, and with that the expertise and staffing required to run our systems greatly increased,” said Eureka Mayor Sean Flower. “Since the public vote in 2020, we have waited for the opportunity to have Missouri American Water as our water and wastewater provider. The City of Eureka can now redeploy the proceeds of this sale to invest in our community.”

