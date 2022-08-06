Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at First Game Back Since Famed Announcer's Death: 'We'll Miss You'

Read on people.com
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Private funeral mass held for Vin Scully
Three days after more than 52,000 packed Dodger Stadium to say goodbye to Vin Scully during an emotional pregame ceremony, a private funeral Mass was held today for the beloved longtime broadcaster.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: A Small Update in the Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal
As the Dodgers’ season marches along, the team sits firmly atop the division, the league, and of all of baseball as the most winnest team with 74 wins. And the team has done that without the services of right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. The embattled hurler has been away from...
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break AL HR record?
With the way Aaron Judge has played at the plate this season, it is quite possible he will break Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record. While some fans may be hoping to watch him hit 62 home runs, there is at least one person who doesn't want to see that happen -- Maris' son.
MLB・
Pete Rose gets standing ovation as Phillies celebrate 1980 World Series team
Pete Rose returned to the Philadelphia Phillies to much fanfare on Sunday as he was a part of the organization’s celebration of the 1980 World Series team. Rose marched out onto the field at Citizens Bank Ballpark to a loud ovation with fans chanting "Pete!" The 81-year-old all-time leader...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village
The Scully family held a mass for Dodgers legend Vin Scully on Monday in Westlake Village, California.
Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp
On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
ESPN
Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley leaving Boston Red Sox booth after 2022, his 50th season in MLB
BOSTON -- Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball. Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis, becoming both a 20-win starter in 1978 and a 50-save reliever in 1992. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Made LA the Best in Baseball for the Last Year
One third of the "Big Three" has officially spent a year in LA and in those short past few months, Trea Turner has made quite the impact for the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres' third baseman Manny Machado had bold response to questions about Dodgers' sweep
The San Diego Padres lost their fourth consecutive game when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. But it is certain that All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is not concerned about his team falling further behind their in-state division rival. After the Padres lost 4-0 on...
Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback
Remember Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar? Yeah, apparently he is not done for the season.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Yardbarker
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
Yardbarker
Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley retiring at season's end
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley announced Monday that this will be his final season in the NESN booth. It ends a 50-year run in Major League Baseball for the Hall of Fame pitcher, who was drafted by Cleveland in 1972. Eckersley, 67, has been providing colorful and at times...
Elliott: Legendary Kings voice Bob Miller reflects on lessons learned from Vin Scully
Hall of Fame Kings broadcaster Bob Miller expands on what he learned listening to Vin Scully.
Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Was Married Twice: Everything to Know About His 2 Wives
Legendary sportscaster Vin Scully became one of the most popular MLB announcers with his charming play-by-play commentary. Though he announced his retirement in 2016, his legacy lived on throughout the sport and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In the decades before his death, the television personality was married twice, first to Joan Crawford and then to Sandra Hunt.
MLB・
Derek Jeter Discusses Business, Baseball, & Family
Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is focused on growing his new company and spending time with his family.
