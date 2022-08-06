Read full article on original website
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
BBC
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Refugee granted asylum in UK
An Afghan refugee who showed a natural talent for cricket on Andrew Flintoff's recent documentary has been granted asylum in the UK. Adnan had faced an anxious wait to find out his fate after arriving in Preston, Lancashire, from Afghanistan in 2021. He was one of several boys taken under...
U.K.・
BBC
Dafydd Wigley: Welsh independence less likely if Scotland stays
An independent Wales is "less likely" to come about if Scotland does not vote to leave the UK first, a former Plaid Cymru leader has said. Lord Dafydd Wigley said if Scotland again voted "no" to independence, there would be a "greater focus" on a redesigned United Kingdom. He was...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Tears and cheers for Wales table tennis team
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It proved to be Wales' 28th and final medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games...
BBC
BBC Radio 5 Live drops classified football results
A sporting tradition going back decades is no more - BBC Radio 5 Live will stop broadcasting the classified football results at 5pm on Saturdays. "With the addition of the 5.30pm live Premier League match to our coverage, Sports Report has been condensed into a shorter programme," the BBC said.
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
Time Out Global
The ‘world’s longest animal’ has been spotted off the coast of Wales
What springs to mind when you hear the phrase ‘the world’s longest animal’? A giraffe? A whale? Yeah, think again. Authorities Wales have issued a warning to holidaymakers after one of them was spotted near a popular beach... and it’s a tentacled sea creature. The lion’s...
BBC
Boxing: Cardiff man found dead days after amateur fight
The brother of a Cardiff man who died days after taking part in an amateur boxing match said his family were devastated. Morhib Mohamed Miah's body was found in his flat on Wednesday, 3 August. The 32-year-old took part in a fight on the previous Saturday, arranged by the club...
BBC
John Travolta leads tributes to Grease co-star Newton-John
We're wrapping up our live coverage now - thanks for following. Here's a recap of what's happened this evening:. Tributes have been paid to British-Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John who has died from cancer aged 73. She was best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film...
You could buy this Scottish island for two thirds of the average London house price
A Scottish island complete with a five bedroom house and a lighthouse is up for sale for around two thirds of the average house in London.The private Pladda Island has just gone on the market for £350,000, roughly a third less than the price of the average house in the UK capital (£529,829).Located 31 miles from Glasgow and less than a mile from the Isle of Arran, the island is a haven for wild birds and according to estate agent Knight Frank, more than 100 species of bird have been sighted there.The lighthouse is fully automated and has been...
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Magic moments and what ifs for Wales in Birmingham
Team Wales ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 28 medals - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze. The total was eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games. The team also failed to match the 10 golds they had won four years ago in...
BBC
Extreme heat warning issued for the East of England
The Met Office has issued an amber warning of extreme heat for the East of England. It said the hot spell would develop across the region from Thursday to Sunday, with peak temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday. The alert is the second to be issued in recent weeks, after...
BBC
European Championships 2022: BBC TV times and extra online streams
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. The 2022 European Championships take place in Munich from 11-21 August and BBC Sport will bring you comprehensive live coverage. The second edition of the Championships will feature...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
UK's best wild swimming spots, from Hampstead Heath to the Isles of Scilly
Standing hunched in the frame of the millhouse’s first floor window, vertigo swirling as the River Avon glints below me in the midsummer sun, I realise my love of wild swimming is now an all-consuming passion.I was 15 feet up, staring down at one of England’s finest rivers, with a group of fellow swimmers egging me on to jump – and I was actually considering it. I counted to three, closed my eyes, flung myself from the window. The split seconds between jumping and crashing feet-first into the green water felt like an eternity. But as I surfaced I found...
BBC
Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads
A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire. National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick. Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned...
BBC
Lisa Keightley to leave England women's head coach role this year
England women's cricket head coach Lisa Keightley will leave her role at the end of the summer. The Australian, 50, has been in post since January 2020 and was the team's first full-time female head coach. She has told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that she will not...
