Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.

Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in San Bernardino-area homicide arrested in Chula Vista
A SWAT team was called in to capture the woman suspected of gunning down a 56-year-old man in the high-desert community of Wonder Valley, near San Bernardino.
z1077fm.com
SUSPECTED YUCCA VALLEY BURGLAR IN CUSTODY
A man suspected of burglarizing a Yucca Valley home was arrested on Saturday (August 6) morning. County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a burglary in the 59000 block of Williams Lane and determined that a burglary had occurred. Sheriff’s say that their investigation of the incident led them to identify Andrew Gonzalez Castaneda, a 40 year-old resident of Coachella, as a suspect. Castaneda was arrested for burglary and two outstanding warrants and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with bail set at $450,000.
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Man and woman suspects remain at large after theft inside Feil Jewelers during the afternoon last Monday.
Source: Bullhead City Police Department (Information) Pictures: Bullhead City Police Department (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: Man and woman suspects remain at large after a theft inside Feil Jewelers located along the 2100 block South Mohave Valley Highway (Arizona State Route 95) that occurred on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man during the morning last Sunday.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local man on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man. According to the Barstow Police Department, at approximately 10:06...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drunkard rams police cars, crashes into wall
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Police report the arrest of an allegedly intoxicated Californian following a property damage spree. Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 to a report that a man was deliberately ramming his vehicle into property in the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard.
knau.org
Mohave County officials searching for missing man in Yucca
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an 84-year-old man last seen Tuesday in the town of Yucca south of Kingman. Carlos Pena is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He doesn’t drive and is known to go for walks. It’s...
Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley
A Coachella man is behind bars this morning after committing an alleged burglary in Yucca Valley. The incident took place on August 6th in a residential are near William Lane in Yucca around 10 in the morning. After responding to the scene, authorities were able to find the suspect and arrest him. His is currently The post Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
25-Year-Old Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Victorville (Victorville, CA)
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the Police, the incident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in front of VVC in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. on August 9, 2022, along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road, just west of Jacaranda Avenue, in front of Victor Valley College. When First...
At least 1 dead in fiery head-on crash in Victorville: Sheriff’s Department
A 25-year-old Victorville man is dead after a four-car crash in Victorville that resulted in two vehicles catching fire on Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Air Expressway near Nevada Avenue, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The man who died was driving a 2007 Toyota […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
Fontana Herald News
Report says there was an increase in crime in cities covered by S.B. County Sheriff's Department
There was an increase in crime last year in the cities and areas contracting the law enforcement services of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to the department’s annual report. Violent crimes increased 13 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the Sheriff’s Department said. There were 64...
vvng.com
25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County will be fogging in Mohave Valley Wednesday, Thursday
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed the following locations that met the protocol to conduct mosquito fogging. The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. FOGGING: Adult mosquito...
paininthepass.info
Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority schedule during the afternoon today adjourned due to lack of quorum.
Source: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Needles, California: A regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority that was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 has been adjourned due to lack of quorum. ***
Comments / 0