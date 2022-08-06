Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix

Read on www.abc15.com
AZFamily
Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash along a busy stretch of road in the Alhambra neighborhood. Officers were called out to the area of 27th and Grand avenues after a report of a two-vehicle crash sometime early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, later identified as Joshua Telmo, seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Video from the scene showed extensive front-end damage on a Toyota Prius and the overturned motorcycle with serious damage.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shots fired at car stopped by trooper in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after shots were fired at a car that had been stopped by a DPS trooper Sunday night in Phoenix. The bizarre incident started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when Phoenix police say a man pulled into a motel parking lot near 35th Avenue and Latham Street, just south of I-10. He parked, got out, and then reportedly fired shots at his own car with a handgun. Police say the woman in the passenger seat wasn’t hurt and apparently wasn’t aware that he was the person firing at the car.
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
AZFamily
Car crashes into Gilbert restaurant after driver accidentally hits gas pedal
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police were on the scene at a shopping plaza in Gilbert after a car crashed into a restaurant on Tuesday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived just before noon to find a Toyota sedan crashed into the MOD Pizza near Cooper and Warner roads. Video from...
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested after Mesa hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition Sunday. Officials say the girl, identified by the family as Bea Freeman, and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child.
Police investigating carjacking outside Target in West Valley
PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a carjacking incident outside a Target in the West Valley. The violent incident took place Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues. Peoria police said the victim was walking out of the store when he was...
ABC 15 News
Suspect sought after homicide along I-8 near Gila Bend
GILA BEND, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a homicide near Gila Bend on Sunday. MCSO says a homicide occurred along Interstate 8 near Paloma Road, west of Gila Bend, Sunday afternoon. Information about the homicide or...
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
ABC 15 News
PD: Victim injured during apparent carjacking, shooting in Peoria parking lot
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an apparent carjacking and shooting incident at a shopping center. The incident occurred in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday. Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime...
Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges
PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
fox10phoenix.com
Boy hurt in road-rage shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A road-rage shooting in south Phoenix left a young child hospitalized. The shooting happened on Aug. 7 near 19th Avenue and Vineyard when a suspect opened fire on a car with a family inside, Phoenix Police said. The boy was rushed to the hospital. His current condition is...
AZFamily
Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
AZFamily
Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
AZFamily
Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
AZFamily
Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
fox10phoenix.com
Pay raise for Phoenix Police recruits takes effect
Starting Aug. 8, Phoenix Police recruits will make more money. It is part of a new pay structure system that was approved by the Phoenix City Council earlier in 2022.
Five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix
A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix Police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
