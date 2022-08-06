San Diego Unity Games Hope to Create Community Relationships With Police and the Public

Read on www.nbcsandiego.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Tech Company Tricked Into Paying $150M for Start-Up: Prosecutors
Four people have been charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly defrauding a San Diego technology company during its $150 million purchase of the defendants' tech start-up, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the defendants marketed their start-up's microchip technology to the unidentified victim company...
NBC San Diego
Couple Stabbed While Helping Blind Man Attacked in Mission Valley Says They'd Do It Again
Two good Samaritans who were stabbed while defending a blind man attacked on a Mission Valley sidewalk last week said they wouldn't hesitate to jump in and help if they had to do it all over again. Sherlisse and Wayne Yehling are convinced had they not intervened, the 36-year-old transient...
NBC San Diego
Dr. Seuss' Hilltop La Jolla Home For Sale For 1st Time in More Than Half a Century
The La Jolla home of Theodor Seuss Geisel, who imagined the whimsical worlds of "The Grinch" and "The Cat in the Hat" as author Dr. Seuss, is up for sale for the first time in more than 70 years. The four-bedroom, four-bath home atop Mount Soledad doesn't necessarily look like...
NBC San Diego
6 Shot in 4 San Diego Shootings Within 3 Hours
Six people were shot in four separate shootings in San Diego -- from Pacific and Mission Beach to City Heights and Otay Mesa within a three hour span last weekend, according to police. The first shooting is believed to have happened somewhere in an alley near Crown Point. Around 11:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Santee Man Prepares for His Third Cancer Fight
A young Santee man is about to do battle with cancer for the third time in his short 18 years of life. “I will say that I’m tired,” sighed Isaac Martinez. “I’m tired to go into this fight.”. Martinez, who graduated from high school in June,...
NBC San Diego
Three Injured in Shooting in Pacific Beach
Three people were wounded during a shooting in an alley in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The victims were listed in stable condition at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a radio call of someone hearing...
NBC San Diego
Man, 23, Found Seriously Injured in Shooting in Front of Otay Mesa West Park
A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded during a shooting Sunday morning at Silver Wing Park in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, authorities said. Police received a call at 12:36 a.m. from someone reporting that a friend had been shot at Silver Wing Park, 3600 Arey Drive, the San Diego Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
The Toys Are Back: Toys'R'Us Stores Open Inside 3 Macy's locations in San Diego County
The most iconic American toy store is making a comeback -- and just in time for the holiday season. In 2018, all brick-and-mortar Toys"R"Us stores shut down. But in July, both companies announced they would reopen locations inside every Macy's store throughout the U.S., according to a press release. San...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Man Seriously Wounded in Shooting in Parking Lot of Hotel in Mission Beach
A 41-year-old man was seriously wounded Sunday when a suspect inside a black SUV fired shots at him at the parking lot of the Bahia Resort Hotel, in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, authorities said. The man was with a group of pedestrians walking westbound through the hotel's...
NBC San Diego
Woman Smashes Windows of 15 Parked Cars with Golf Club
San Diego Police are on the lookout for a woman who used a golf club to smash the windows of at least 15 cars in the middle of the night in Encanto. Neighbors near the Encanto trolley stop at 62nd Street and Akins Avenuewere startled out of their beds around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
NBC San Diego
$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas
One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
NBC San Diego
Mom Riding E-Bike with Toddler Killed in Collision with SUV in Carlsbad
A mother riding an e-bike with her daughter in Carlsbad was transported to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a colliding with an SUV, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The woman died Monday from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old woman was riding on an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
More Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Tuesday as Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County
Isolated thunderstorms brought downpours to parts of San Diego County again Tuesday and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning. The warning was issued for an area of northeastern San Diego County until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mountains and deserts were under a flood watch through 10 p.m.
Comments / 0