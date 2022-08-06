ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles on Monday in the overnight hours.

He stole wallets containing cash, credit cards and personal ID from each car he broke into. After that, he used the cards at different Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples.

If you have any information this man’s identity, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online on the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips app. If your tip leads to this man’s arrest, you could get a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 6

Thomas Ruggiero
3d ago

Don’t leave valuables in you vehicle especially in plain sight 🤦🏻‍♂️ people wonder why their cars 🚗 are stolen and ran sacked 🤷🏻‍♂️ well you invited the criminals

Man shot in leg after being hit by SUV while riding a bike in Collier County

An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.
Elks Lodge burglarized in North Fort Myers on Friday

An unidentified suspect burglarized the Elks Lodge in North Fort Myers early Friday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown suspect committed the burglary and did around $500 in damage to the Elks Lodge at 2163 Twin Brooks Road. You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers...
2 men arrested after high-speed chase in Collier County

Two men have been arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 110 when a Toyota sedan, driven by 27-year-old Angel Corea with 24-year-old Cortrell Williams in the passenger seat, flew past them in the left lane.
