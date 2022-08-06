ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Adventure Day at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FmBn_0h7cLFSY00

Cheyenne Mountain State Park encouraged visitors to explore their wild side Saturday. Adventure Day is one of the park's most popular events of the year.

Families got to experience a variety of outdoor activities like how to use bow and arrow, or to shoot 22-caliber rifle.

There were also activity stations for hatchet throwing, knot tying, fishing and geocaching.

"So far, today everybody that's been coming has been having a great time," said Michael Ivis, a Senior Ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

"We're at the hatchet throwing station as you can see behind me here, and people are just having a blast."

Parks guests were also entered into a raffle drawing with every activity station they visited. All of the Adventure Day activities were free with a paid parks pass.

Daily admission costs $9. Annual passes cost $80.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adventure#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy