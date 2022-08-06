Adventure Day at Cheyenne Mountain State Park
Cheyenne Mountain State Park encouraged visitors to explore their wild side Saturday. Adventure Day is one of the park's most popular events of the year.
Families got to experience a variety of outdoor activities like how to use bow and arrow, or to shoot 22-caliber rifle.
There were also activity stations for hatchet throwing, knot tying, fishing and geocaching.
"So far, today everybody that's been coming has been having a great time," said Michael Ivis, a Senior Ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
"We're at the hatchet throwing station as you can see behind me here, and people are just having a blast."
Parks guests were also entered into a raffle drawing with every activity station they visited. All of the Adventure Day activities were free with a paid parks pass.
Daily admission costs $9. Annual passes cost $80.
_____
