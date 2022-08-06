ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

They couldn't say goodbye to their loved ones who died of COVID; 2 years later, they celebrate their memory

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.11alive.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

This is how Brookhaven is helping get shelter animals adopted

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven is making it easier for residents to adopt a pet. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Brookhaven City Council approved a memorandum with LifeLine Animal Project, in which the shelter will provide pets for adoption at no fee. LifeLife operates the DeKalb County Animal Shelter in one of Brookhaven's suburbs, a news release reads.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

404 Festival canceled, according to statement

ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today

ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’

When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy