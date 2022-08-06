They couldn't say goodbye to their loved ones who died of COVID; 2 years later, they celebrate their memory

Read on www.11alive.com
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Georgia churches came together to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for a retired missionary after he had a stroke
For retired Associational Missionary Ray Coleman, attending church has always been central in his life, but, since having a debilitating stroke two years ago, he had been unable to go. Until now. Churches in the Smyrna Baptist Association, where he served for two decades, joined together to purchase Coleman a...
thv11.com
Young father shot, killed while running into fighting crowd to save his sisters, family says
HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are working around the clock to identify whomever it was who opened fire inside a house party in Clayton County over the weekend– killing a young father, while he was trying to protect his two sisters from assault. Quintavious Jones, 24, was, according to...
Family of missing metro Atlanta woman pleads for daughter’s safe return
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is desperate to find their missing daughter after she disappeared from the Midtown area over a week ago. “We’re here today standing in solidarity, demanding the safe return of our daughter, Allahnia,” her father Abraham Lenoir said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Mom killed in shooting at park while on ‘quick detour’ to watch softball game, father says
ATLANTA — The grieving father of a mother shot and killed during a neighborhood baseball game at an Atlanta park is describing the final hours of his daughter’s life. April Sparks, 33, was one of six people shot at Rosa L. Burney Park on Sunday. Rashad Rogers, 31, was also killed. A 6-year-old girl remains in critical condition.
Atlanta nonprofit offers door-to-door trauma support for Mechanicsville residents after deadly shooting at park
ATLANTA — A nonprofit is going door-to-door in Mechanicsville offering trauma support after six people were shot in a southwest Atlanta park – with two killed and a child among those hurt. “I sat on my porch and cried because I was like, 'What else can I do?'”...
Emergency Room or Urgent Care? Where should you take your child?
Do you know when your child needs to go to urgent care or when they need to go to the ER?. When your child has an injury or illness but the pediatrician’s office is closed, it can be hard to know what to do. Often, the difference between services...
This is how Brookhaven is helping get shelter animals adopted
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven is making it easier for residents to adopt a pet. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Brookhaven City Council approved a memorandum with LifeLine Animal Project, in which the shelter will provide pets for adoption at no fee. LifeLife operates the DeKalb County Animal Shelter in one of Brookhaven's suburbs, a news release reads.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in SW Atlanta house fire, mother hospitalized
Firefighters went to Colorado Trail on Wednesday and threw themselves into harms way. They heard a woman screaming inside a burning home.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Atlanta father, 2-year-old removed from plane after airline says they violated federal law
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is back home with his daughter after they were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan has learned. This father says he purchased tickets on three airlines this past weekend for a quick trip to Orlando. On each of those flights, his daughter was sitting on his lap.
404 Festival canceled, according to statement
ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
VERIFY: Viral photo of chicken wings in Chick-fil-A box is real, but it needs context
ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
