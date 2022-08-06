ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Welcome to Plathville’s Moriah Plath Defends Mom Kim, Seemingly Slams TLC’s Editing Amid Drama

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHRBv_0h7cJin500
Discovery+

Speaking her truth. Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath defended her mother, Kim Plath, and seemingly slammed TLC editing following the latest episode.

“We as a family have decided not to be divided anymore,” the singer, 19, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 5, after disabling all the comments on the post. “There is a lot more to the story than what you have seen on the show. While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control [of] how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other.”

Moriah’s social media statement comes following a heated conversation between her, her brother Micah Plath and her sister-in-law Olivia Plath on the Tuesday, August 2, episode. During the exchange, Olivia, who is married to Ethan Plath, explained to the siblings that she was working on mending relationships with the Plath family members — except their mother, Kim.

“I don’t want to be pressured into having relationships that aren’t good for me,” she explained to Micah during the scene. “You and Moriah have chosen differently than me and that’s okay. And I just want it to be okay for me to choose different as well.”

“I want to understand why Olivia does not like my parents,” Micah told producers in a confessional alongside his sister. “And why it’s taking her so long to get over whatever hurt her … But at this point, it’s like, well, you’re holding your husband from seeing his parents, or trying to.”

In a solo confessional, Olivia opened up about her previous relationship with the matriarch and revealed over time she began to feel “used.”

“I trusted her more than I did my own mom and at the point in my life, I really, really needed a mother figure,” Olivia revealed before detailing a harsh change. “I will never forget marrying a 20-year-old man whose mom was using his credit card and buying things for herself and not paying him back, and I’m looking at him and saying, ‘Why?’”

In Moriah’s IG statement, the TLC cast member touched on the scene and slammed TLC editing in the process.

“What Olivia said about our mom using Ethan’s credit card was not the full story. Mom and Ethan had a business agreement in which Ethan earned a good bit of money,” the statement continued. “And both parties were aware of any transactions that were made. Our mom should have had the opportunity to defend herself and tell her side of the story.”

Comments / 6

Christine Carolyn Reader
1d ago

This family is odd! For all those years being raised they were not able to watch tv, eat foods with sugar in it etc now that the mom has decided she doesn’t want to be married anymore everyone is sticking by her! Think quite a few of these kids will need therapy

Reply
6
Related
In Touch Weekly

Why Is the Plath Family Fighting? Inside the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars’ Feuds: Olivia, Kim and More

When Welcome to Plathville premiered on TLC in November 2019, fans were introduced to yet another seemingly wholesome family, the Plaths. Kim Plath and Barry Plath raised their 10 children in rural South Georgia under strict rules and religious guidelines. But at the time of filming for season 1, their older children Ethan Plath, Moriah Plath and Micah Plath, were becoming adults and venturing out into the world and experience life on their own terms. Unfortunately, that caused major tension between the family members and a major feud ensued. To find out why Ethan and Olivia were fighting with Kim, keep scrolling below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#Hus
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?

Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy