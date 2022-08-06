ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 2021.

Arrest reports showed that back in December, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a robbery at the Flamingo Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Arriving officers reportedly made contact with a 23-year-old man who claimed he had invited an unknown woman, later identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wingerd, to his room who “stole $200, flashed a law enforcement badge, and punched him in the face before leaving.”

Reports indicate the man invited the woman over from a website, and Wingerd showed up at his hotel room at approximately 12:07 a.m. The man said Wingerd demanded $200 via Cashapp to hang out with him and confirmed the transaction by calling another unknown male, saying “10-4, I got him.”

The man also told officers the number Wingerd gave him for the CashApp transaction was the same as the badge number.

According to reports, the woman then pulled out a badge similar to an LVMPD badge and advised him that she was a “police officer” placing him under arrest for soliciting a prostitute. She also reportedly told him that if he didn’t want to go to jail, he’d have to allow her to walk out with no problem and give her money. When the man approached her, the man told police she punched him in the face, causing him to bleed, and zapped a stun gun at him several times before leaving.

Officers later conducted a record search for her name and discovered a prior police report about Wingerd. The report also noted that employees at the Motel 8 identified her as a “working girl.”

The arrest report indicates that officers later made contact with Wingerd at the Diamond Inn, detained her.

When Wingerd was asked about the event, reports say she admitted to flashing the stun gun at the man but claimed it was in self-defense since he was “trying to trap” her. She also told officers the badge she flashed at the man was a “security badge,” and she didn’t “have it on her.”

Reports indicate that officers found the badge shortly after in her wallet.

Wingerd was arrested and charged with robbery and impersonating a public official.

She is currently being held on $5,000 bail and is due in court on August 16.

