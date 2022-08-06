ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult Praise Their Favorite ‘The Great’ Costumes – Contenders TV: The Nominees

By Fred Topel
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369Ld9_0h7cIydG00

Click here to read the full article.

If it wasn’t enough for The Great to be Emmy-nominated for its costumes, costume designer Sharon Long earned praise from her stars too. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult appeared a panel for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event and noted that their respective Catherine the Great and Peter III wardrobe is their favorite in their entire careers.

Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

“I think the coronation outfit I wore is my most favorite costume I’ve ever worn,” Fanning said. “In Season 3 there are a couple that might have it beat. We’re trying to up the ante, but Sharon constantly just pulls out all the stops. Also working around the growing pregnancy belly this year; she took maternity wear to a whole other level in 18th century Russia.”

Hoult has worn everything from mythological Greek armor in Clash of the Titans to post-apocalyptic War Boy makeup in Mad Max: Fury Road . He called The Great his favorite too.

“Sharon created this costume for me with all these pastel shades of pink and blue and yellow, a beautiful dress and plumes of feathers on a headpiece,” Hoult said. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt happier in a set or in a costume than that. That’s going down in my highlight reel of life.”

Emmy nominee Long said the show’s conceit gives her freedom to create wild costumes. Although ostensibly based on the historical figures, creator Tony McNamara has invented the comedy and drama of Catherine and Peter’s relationship.

“We’re not in a real world,” Long said. “We’re creating a world, which is a massive freedom.”

Francesca Di Mottola ’s production design also is Emmy-nominated. She concurred that she is not replicated authentic historical sets.

“Our aim is not to re-create 18th century Russia,” Di Mottola said. “It’s finding the ugly that you can show. It’s veering away from what is beautiful and what you’d think ‘Oh, this is going to look great on camera.’ It’s what is going to look interesting and have a bit of an edge to it.”

Some of that ugliness is self-inflicted. Fanning recalled a scene where Catherine beats herself up.

“Catherine went through a phase in Season 2 where she was punching herself all the time,” Fanning said. “I would really hit myself. They would not do a crazy amount of takes and then the stunt guy’s in the corner like, ‘No, don’t.’”

Check back Monday for the panel video.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’: Sarah Pidgeon & Tanzyn Crawford Join Hulu Drama Series; Rachel Lee Goldenberg To Direct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Wilds’ Sarah Pidgeon and newcomer Tanzyn Crawford have been cast as series regulars alongside Kathryn Hahn and Quentin Plair in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book, from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine. Additionally, Rachel Lee Goldenberg has been tapped to direct the first two episodes. Created and written by Liz Tigelaar based on Strayed’s book, Tiny Beautiful Things is a half-hour series about a woman, Claire (Hahn), who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Sexy Beast’: James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Sarah Greene, Stephen Moyer Among Lead Cast For Paramount+ Prequel Series

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has set the lead cast for its upcoming drama series Sexy Beast, the prequel to the 2000 cult British gangster movie, which is set to premiere in 2023. The series will track the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters, played in the movie by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane, respectively. It will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while falling in love with DeeDee. James McArdle...
NFL
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco To Star In ‘Based On A True Story’ Peacock Comedic Thriller Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco, a two-time Emmy nominee for The Flight Attendant, has been tapped for a lead in Peacock’s dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story, from Emmy-nominated The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, Ozark star/executive producer Jason Bateman and his Aggregate Films and UCP. I hear Cuoco has a two-season deal for Based On a True Story. There has been no Season 3 pickup for The Flight Attendant yet as creator Steve Yockey is bouncing around potential ideas but it appears likely; Cuoco’s Based On a True Story deal allows her...
MOVIES
Deadline

Yvonne Orji To Star In Drama ‘Stronger’ In Works At Netflix From Sheldon Turner, Vendetta & A+E Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is developing Stronger (working title), a female empowerment bodybuilding drama series starring and executive produced by Insecure standout Yvonne Orji, sources tell Deadline. The project is created and written by Sheldon Turner (Up In the Air) and comes from A+E Studios where Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions has a first-look deal. No one would comment but Stronger (wt) is believed to follow Toni Winslow (Orji), a single mom who feels unseen and unimportant. She becomes obsessed with bodybuilding as she explores the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction, and will...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Catherine The Great
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Angelyne
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Deadline

Cary Grant Biopic Series Starring Jason Isaacs In Lead Role Set For ITV & BritBox International

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The life of one of Hollywood’s leading men, Cary Grant, is to be portrayed by Jason Isaacs in an ITV and BritBox International drama, Deadline can reveal. Philomena and Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope is writing and exec producing Archie, named after Grant’s birthname Archibald Alexander Leach. ITV Studios is producing and the four-parter will be a flagship premiere on soon-to-launch streamer ITVX. Grant is widely recognized as one of Hollywood’s leading men, gaining a reputation for his transatlantic accent, sense of comic timing and handsome, debonair demeanor over more than 70 films in a...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Max#Grammy Awards#Greek
Deadline

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, who died today at her ranch in California, had a long and varied career. While her screen appearances were relatively few — most notably Grease and Xanadu — her impact was broad and deep, with her music providing the soundtrack for generations of TV series and movies, most recently Stranger Things, Despicable Me 3, Pretty Little Liars and Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The multi-hyphenate also appeared on a number of big reality competitions, often as a guest host, including American Idol, Eurovision and Dancing With the Stars. Scroll down for a selection...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Russell Hornsby Signs With APA, Reunites With Agent Andrew Rogers

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BMF star Russell Hornsby has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Hornsby is the second prominent client to follow longtime agent Andrew Rogers there, joining Regina Hall who also recently signed with APA. Veteran ICM Partners agent Rogers last month became the head of Global Talent at APA. Hornsby headlines the Starz series BMF (aka Black Mafia Family) and will next be seen starring as Don King in Hulu’s limited series Mike about the rise of Mike Tyson. APA also reps BMF executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and fellow star...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago As It Executes Search Warrant, Donald Trump Says

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Mar-A-Lago as it executed a search warrant on the property on Monday, Donald Trump said. It is unclear exactly why the FBI obtained the search warrant, but The New York Times reported that it was related to an investigation of boxes of classified material that were brought to Mar-A-Lago after Trump’s presidency ended, rather than turned over the National Archives. The raid also comes as the Justice Department has been investigating Trump’s conduct related to January 6th, The Washington Post reported last month. The news of the search warrant on a former president,...
PALM BEACH, FL
Deadline

Serena Williams Plans Retirement Sometime After U.S. Open

Click here to read the full article. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champ Serena Williams will retire after playing in this year’s U.S. Open this month, the tennis player says in a new Vogue magazine article and on her own social media accounts. In the Vogue article published online today, Williams dismisses the word “retirement,” preferring instead to use the term “evolution.” “I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she says, specifically noting that she’ll work with her venture capital firm and devote time to her growing family. Although she did not specify a date for her departure...
TENNIS
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Insecure’ Actor Denise Dowse In Coma From Meningitis

Click here to read the full article. Denise Dowse, whose numerous television credits include Insecure, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy,  remains hospitalized in a coma after contracting meningitis, according to her sister Tracey Dowse. “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey wrote in a Facebook post dated August 5. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.” Dowse confirmed to Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 Trailer: Madam Sir Faces Tough Choices In Return Of Netflix Thriller

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has dropped the first trailer for returning Indian series Delhi Crime. Season 2 of the drama is due to premiere globally on August 26. Check it out above. The first season of the police-procedural thriller originally hit the streamer in 2019, winning an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Shefali Shah stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, aka ‘Madam Sir,’ who is back with her trusted team as a series of ghastly murders in Delhi keeps them on their toes. With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Actresses Speak Up After ‘GOT’ Star Sean Bean Decries Intimacy Coordinators On Set

Click here to read the full article. Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark on Game of Thrones, told the Times of London Sunday Magazine that he is not a fan of intimacy coordinators because he fears they would “spoil the spontaneity” of intimate scenes. “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” he said. “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.” Shortly after Bean’s words began to circulate online several prominent actresses, including his Snowpiercer co-star Lena Hall, offered a very different perspective. West Side Story...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Daniel Brühl Joins Warhol-Basquiat Film ‘The Collaboration’ Based On Anthony McCarten’s Play

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds) has signed on to star alongside Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in the upcoming Warhol-Basquiat film The Collaboration, based on the acclaimed play by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, which heads into production in Boston in September. The Collaboration revolves around the relationship between the two iconic artists, starting in the summer of 1984. International superstar Andy Warhol (Bettany) and the art scene’s newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat (Pope), agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can...
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Pratt shares Terminal List post hitting out at ‘woke critics’ as author defends show’s success

The Terminal List’s creator has defended the Chris Pratt show from claims it was made for right-wing viewers.Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in the Prime Video series, which features numerous former members of the US military in front of and behind the camera.When reviews of the show were published, they were mostly negative, with one byThe Daily Beast calling the series an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy”.However, The Terminal List has defied the critics to become a huge success, with Nielsen reporting the series was watched for 1.6 billion minutes in its first week.This prompted Pratt himself to share...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy