Westfield Big Day/Night Out brings music, families and law enforcement together for fun and education

Related
Band camp offers second year of summer fun for Westfield’s young musicians
WESTFIELD — More than a hundred band students going into fifth to 10th grades have benefitted from two weeks of band camp for the second year in a row. All five district band teachers from the elementary through high school level, along with five student mentors, worked with the students in small groups and as an ensemble, giving them invaluable experience.
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
Garden Notes: Aug. 10, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Monday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., “Music Monday’s.” This week it’s Union Jack. Tickets to Music Mondays are $10 for BBG members and $15 for non-members. Entrance is free for children 12 and under. Bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chairs, stroll the grounds. Visit www.berkshirebotanical.org for tickets. Concerts will take place rain or shine, but in case of severe weather, concerts will be cancelled, and refunds given; Friday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to noon, “Family Fridays: The Wonder of Reptiles.” The program takes place on the Fitzpatrick lawn. Learn more about our scaly friends and meet some reptile special guests in person; Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m., “Nighthawks with Mass Audubon.” The program begins with a slideshow presentation on bird migration and common nighthawks followed by a relaxing evening of watching nighthawks make their way from the northeast to South America. Bring a folding chair to make the waiting for these birds comfortable. Binoculars and snacks could also be helpful additions. Cost is $15 members, $19 non-members. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local 9-year-old from Springfield has just released his first published book. On Sunday, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson promoted the book in the city where guests were able to get their copies signed and meet the young author. “I decided to write the book because I...
Mount Carmel and Loreto Italian Festival returns to Worcester this week
WORCESTER, Mass. - After a two year hiatus, the Italian Festival will return this week in Worcester. The four day event features Italian food, local vendors, live music and a kids zone. The festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish was put on hold...
Thistle and Mirth Owners Open Third Downtown Eatery
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The owners of Thistle and Mirth recently opened their third downtown eatery: Lulu's Tiny Grocery. The breakfast and lunch spot, located inside Crawford Square at 137 North Street, offers coffee and tea, bagels, sandwiches, pastries, and more. It opened in late May and has been well received by old and new customers.
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
South Hadley welcomes pickleball to Buttery Brook Park
The sport of pickleball, that started in 1965 on Bainbridge Island just off the coast of Seattle, Washington, has now landed in South Hadley. Four pickleball courts are now officially open at Buttery Brook Park, the result of a private fundraising efforts and a lot of dedication. “What I love...
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival returns bigger, better
The Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, which has been bringing thousands of people together for nine years to enjoy national stars and local talent playing jazz, blues, funk, Latin, and African music, just got bigger. All the action takes place in Stearns Square and Tower Square Park and begins a...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Berkshire County Great Cool Down Idea, Stick Your head Under One Of These!
What better and or more refreshing way to cool down than sticking your head, or your whole body in one of these waterfalls! The Berkshires have over 20 stunning waterfalls, here are a couple of great ways to cool down and have some fun when the weather gets too hot and sunny you can cool off in one.
Weekend of hockey in Westfield to benefit heart care foundation
WESTFIELD — Kevin Major started playing hockey when he was just 3 years old. The Westfield native was a rising star on Western Massachusetts rinks, playing competitively until his untimely death in July 2011. He was just 19. Major’s love of hockey lives on through an annual charity hockey...
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, school superintendents across the state received a COVID-19 update for the upcoming school year from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, Western Mass News has found out that some on the call did not find it very informative. We spoke with the...
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
New Veterans Monument in Westfield honors Purple Heart recipients
Sunday August 8 is Purple Heart day across America. A day where we honor the sacrifices of Purple Heart recipients, either killed in action or wounded. For the city of Westfield this is a day of additional significance.
One of the safest truck drivers in the US resides in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER – We all know it’s tough driving in parts of Worcester. There is traffic, steep hills, angry motorists and snow and ice in the winter. And rotaries, like the one in Kelley Square, can make any driver squirm. It’s tough to get through all of these challenges...
