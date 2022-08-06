Westfield Big Day/Night Out brings music, families and law enforcement together for fun and education

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Monday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., “Music Monday’s.” This week it’s Union Jack. Tickets to Music Mondays are $10 for BBG members and $15 for non-members. Entrance is free for children 12 and under. Bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chairs, stroll the grounds. Visit www.berkshirebotanical.org for tickets. Concerts will take place rain or shine, but in case of severe weather, concerts will be cancelled, and refunds given; Friday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to noon, “Family Fridays: The Wonder of Reptiles.” The program takes place on the Fitzpatrick lawn. Learn more about our scaly friends and meet some reptile special guests in person; Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m., “Nighthawks with Mass Audubon.” The program begins with a slideshow presentation on bird migration and common nighthawks followed by a relaxing evening of watching nighthawks make their way from the northeast to South America. Bring a folding chair to make the waiting for these birds comfortable. Binoculars and snacks could also be helpful additions. Cost is $15 members, $19 non-members. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

