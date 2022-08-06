Read full article on original website
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Video reveals ‘apocalyptic’ storm tossing entire beach into the air in Delaware
Storms on Friday hit beachgoers in Delaware, with gusts that sent umbrellas flying out into the ocean.Rain and wind hit the southern Delaware shore, with video of the scene coming out of Bethany Beach.Mark Eichmann, a reporter for WHYY, called the video “downright apocalyptic-looking.”The Delaware coast got nearly an inch of rain on Friday, with wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour (71 kilometres per hour), according to the National Weather Service.The area recorded thunderstorms and heavy rain that day. With something as large as a beach umbrella, it can be hard to hang onto it when the...
