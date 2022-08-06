Read on www.bristolpress.com
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
New Britain Herald
Opponents of a future train station in Newington are bringing concerns to elected officials
NEWINGTON – Opponents of a future train station in town are bringing their concerns to elected officials this summer. Newington resident and property owner Dr. Stuart Calle rallied neighbors in an effort to halt this project before it begins, among other drivers to his “NEWington HOMETOWN” campaign.
Proposed warehouse in Willington raises traffic concerns in Stafford
STAFFORD — A proposed 1.5 million square foot warehouse building in Willington is raising concerns from both Stafford and Willington residents about the additional traffic that could result from the development. The proposed warehouse, if approved by Willington’s Planning and Zoning Commission, would be located off Exit 70 on...
Ousted developer asks court to restrict Parkade deals
MANCHESTER — The developer suing the town over a terminated agreement to develop the Broad Street Parkade property filed a request to the court Friday to stop the town from entering any new agreement. If granted, the request would prevent the town from entering “any further memoranda of understanding,...
New Britain Herald
Berlin officials stepping up to help American Legion 68 fix flooding problem at aging facility
BERLIN – The town has stepped up to help American Legion Post 68 with flooding at its aging facility. The building at 154 Porters Pass has long been plagued by water overflow from abutting properties. Commander Vincent Tragila wrote a letter appealing to Town Manager Arosha Jayawickrema and town staff met with him recently to come up with a solution.
Bristol Press
Manafort Brothers Inc. continues long legacy
The Manafort Brothers Inc. demolition company has been in business since 1919. “When my grandfather started the business in 1919, it was called New Britain House Wrecking Company,” Jon Manafort said of his grandfather, James Manafort. Their employees have experience in concrete, civil and utility, demolition, and more. A...
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
Bristol Press
Bristol residents come out to vote
BRISTOL – Bristol engaged in the perhaps most recognized of American traditions Tuesday as residents set out to vote for their favored candidates during the Connecticut August Primary elections. In the sole local race, Republicans Joe Hoxha and Aileen Abrams faced off in order to become the sole candidate...
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
NBC Connecticut
Brush Fire Closes Route 34 in Oxford
Part of Route 34 in Oxford is closed due to a nearby brush fire, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Officials said the road is closed at Punkup Road. It's unknown when the road will reopen. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
bee-news.com
General DataComm – Part II of II
Following the 1984 breakup of AT&T, General DataComm (GDC) sales soared that year to $145.7 million from $60.7 million in 1982. The breakup meant the company was able to make more sales to companies like Ameritech and Bell Atlantic. GDC signed a $47 million revolving credit and term loan agreement with a consortium of banks, bringing its total available financing to more than $105 million.
Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues
(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
NBC Connecticut
Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom
Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor. They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness. This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests,...
NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain
At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
Bristol Press
Hoxha wins primary, will go on to run as Republican candidate for 78th House District state representative seat
Joe Hoxha has won the Tuesday primary beating candidate Aileen Abrams to run as the Republican candidate for the State Representative of the 78th District in the November election. In Plymouth, Hoxha garnered 429 votes with eight absentees. Abrams had 129 votes with 4 absentees. In Bristol, Hoxha claimed 365...
Eyewitness News
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
