Register Citizen

Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ousted developer asks court to restrict Parkade deals

MANCHESTER — The developer suing the town over a terminated agreement to develop the Broad Street Parkade property filed a request to the court Friday to stop the town from entering any new agreement. If granted, the request would prevent the town from entering “any further memoranda of understanding,...
New Britain Herald

Berlin officials stepping up to help American Legion 68 fix flooding problem at aging facility

BERLIN – The town has stepped up to help American Legion Post 68 with flooding at its aging facility. The building at 154 Porters Pass has long been plagued by water overflow from abutting properties. Commander Vincent Tragila wrote a letter appealing to Town Manager Arosha Jayawickrema and town staff met with him recently to come up with a solution.
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Manafort Brothers Inc. continues long legacy

The Manafort Brothers Inc. demolition company has been in business since 1919. “When my grandfather started the business in 1919, it was called New Britain House Wrecking Company,” Jon Manafort said of his grandfather, James Manafort. Their employees have experience in concrete, civil and utility, demolition, and more. A...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol residents come out to vote

BRISTOL – Bristol engaged in the perhaps most recognized of American traditions Tuesday as residents set out to vote for their favored candidates during the Connecticut August Primary elections. In the sole local race, Republicans Joe Hoxha and Aileen Abrams faced off in order to become the sole candidate...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown

Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NBC Connecticut

Brush Fire Closes Route 34 in Oxford

Part of Route 34 in Oxford is closed due to a nearby brush fire, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Officials said the road is closed at Punkup Road. It's unknown when the road will reopen. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
OXFORD, CT
bee-news.com

General DataComm – Part II of II

Following the 1984 breakup of AT&T, General DataComm (GDC) sales soared that year to $145.7 million from $60.7 million in 1982. The breakup meant the company was able to make more sales to companies like Ameritech and Bell Atlantic. GDC signed a $47 million revolving credit and term loan agreement with a consortium of banks, bringing its total available financing to more than $105 million.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues

(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom

Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor. They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness. This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests,...
New Haven Independent

NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain

At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
FARMINGTON, CT

