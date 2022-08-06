ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lucky ticket-holder scoops £20 million Lotto jackpot

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
One lucky Lotto ticket-holder has won Saturday’s £20 million jackpot.

They scooped the top prize in the special “Must Be Won” jackpot game by matching all six main numbers.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, the National Lottery senior winners’ adviser, urged all players to check their tickets and to get in touch if they are the lucky winner.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated £2 million.

Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 31, 41, 44, 45 and the bonus number was 20.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holders matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

There were 95 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

No players matched all five numbers to win £350,000 in Saturday’s Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but two matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 21, 27, 29, 33 and the Thunderball was 05.

There were no ticket holders who scooped the £500,000 top prize by matching five numbers and the Thunderball – while four players won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

