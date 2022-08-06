Read on www.wtrf.com
WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way
Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
WVU secondary has grown stronger with influx of outside talent
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to PFF College data, and West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown, WVU is home to the best cornerback in the Big 12 Conference. Charles Woods, the owner of one of the best seasons by a Big 12 cornerback ever in the...
Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
Quaker Steak & Lube hosting “Dine to Donate” for the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You can dine and donate to a good cause Monday evening. Quaker Steak & Lube is hosting “Dine to Donate” for the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The dining event takes place Monday, August 8 from 4 p.m. to...
