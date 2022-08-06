Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, In Winnebago County

Read on rockfordscanner.com
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night
RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford’s East side. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Possible Stabbing Victim At A Local Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. It happened last night around 6:30 pm at Beattie Park. Rockford Park District have not yet released any information. “Aggravated Battery With A Weapon” incident. No other details at this time. If the park district releases information,. we will update this. If you...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Electrocution Incident At The Boone County Fairgrounds
Yesterday at approximately 4:00pm District 2 Fire responded to the Boone County Fairgrounds. for an Individual who had made contact with overhead power lines. The person was transported to the hospital with severe injuries but stable condition. Thank you to all who helped from OSF Lifeline Ambulance. Belvidere Police Department.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Get It Now! $2.79 a Gallon…
Sources are reporting a local gas station is selling. Sources said this is the Citgo on W State st. We can not confirm the price, only what sources are reporting to us. You may want to do your own research before going…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Major Police Presence On The West Side, Approx. 50 + Officers and FBI Agents On Scene…
We sat on this for several hours, hoping police would be transparent and release information. Sadly, they have not. So we are going to post the information that HAS been provided to us…. Approx. 50 police officers and FBI agents were chasing a vehicle yesterday. During the chase, spike strips...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Said The Following Areas Are Closed, Due To Flooding
Use extreme caution while traveling this morning. The following intersections are impassable and are currently blocked off by barricades. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us at RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. Or you...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reported In Rockford And In Rockton Today
A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported Today, Where And When:. 100 block of Flintridge Drive around 2:40 am *shots have been fired in this specific area 3 days in a row now*. 4567 E Rockton Road/Farm & Fleet area in Rockton around 4:30 pm. Spring Creek Rd and N Alpine...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
RS sources are also reporting an automobile accident. This happened this morning in the northbound lanes of Kishwaukee, near the Amazon Distribution Center at the Rockford Airport. Traffic is being diverted, so expect delays. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Several reports of flash flooding. If you have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Large Barn Fire With Wires Down In Pecatonica
Where at: 2800 block of N Pecatonica Rd/Pecatonica. Shortly after 10:00 this evening a large barn fire with wires down, possibly in the roadway, is being reported in the 2800 block of N Pecatonica Road in Pecatonica. Mutual aid from multiple fire departments has been called in, it’s unknown if...
rockfordscanner.com
Traffic Alert : Traffic Lights Out On The East Side
As of 12:40 pm there are reports of traffic lights. being out on the East side. to treat it as a 4 way stop. Unknown if the lights have been restored yet. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You...
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic Update: Shooting Victim At A Local Business, Has Passed Away
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:55 a.m., Rockford Police. officers responded to 3299 S. Alpine Road (Marathon Gas Station) for reports of shots. fired and a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,. suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Shoots A Victim During A Robbery, on the East Side
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 1:30p.m.,. Rockford Police officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Officers were advised that the 25-year-old male victim was struck while walking in the 1700 block. of 7th Avenue. While he was walking, a dark-colored sedan drove past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are large police presence at scene near Roscoe
Sources are reporting a major scene near Roscoe. We first started getting reports of several police squad cars traveling well over 100 MPH to go to a scene. At the time, it was unclear exactly where the scene was, due to the non-transparency with encryption. All we knew, Several sources...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, At A Major Intersection. Avoid The Area
It happened around 2 pm near E State st. and Perryville. Initial reports are saying there is an accident near this intersection. Injuries were being reported. Traffic is reported to be a mess in the area. Avoid the area for a bit, or expect possible traffic delays. If you like...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD are Investigating two different shots fired incidents…
Officials confirmed the Rockford PD are investigating. 2 different reports of possible shots fired. They both happened just before 1:30 am. The first incident was near the 100 block of Flintridge. A short time later the Rockford PD were called to another shots fired incident. That one happened in the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Suspects Follow A Victim Leaving A local Business, Then Shoot Him
P.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of Salter Avenue for reports of shots fired. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was leaving a business on S. Main,. he...
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
WIFR
100-year-old Pecatonica barn destroyed in overnight fire
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire erupted in the middle of the night, calling first responders to Winnebago County. Around 11 p.m. Monday, August 8, firefighters rallied to extinguish a large fire at a 100-year-old barn and home off Pecatonica Road near U.S. Route 20 in Pecatonica. The house adjacent to the barn suffered heat damage to the roof during the incident.
KWQC
Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
Comments / 0