Winnebago County, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, In Winnebago County

By Rockford Scanner
 3 days ago
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night

RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford’s East side. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Possible Stabbing Victim At A Local Park

Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. It happened last night around 6:30 pm at Beattie Park. Rockford Park District have not yet released any information. “Aggravated Battery With A Weapon” incident. No other details at this time. If the park district releases information,. we will update this. If you...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Electrocution Incident At The Boone County Fairgrounds

Yesterday at approximately 4:00pm District 2 Fire responded to the Boone County Fairgrounds. for an Individual who had made contact with overhead power lines. The person was transported to the hospital with severe injuries but stable condition. Thank you to all who helped from OSF Lifeline Ambulance. Belvidere Police Department.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Get It Now! $2.79 a Gallon…

Sources are reporting a local gas station is selling. Sources said this is the Citgo on W State st. We can not confirm the price, only what sources are reporting to us. You may want to do your own research before going…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
ROCKFORD, IL
Winnebago County, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Large Barn Fire With Wires Down In Pecatonica

Where at: 2800 block of N Pecatonica Rd/Pecatonica. Shortly after 10:00 this evening a large barn fire with wires down, possibly in the roadway, is being reported in the 2800 block of N Pecatonica Road in Pecatonica. Mutual aid from multiple fire departments has been called in, it’s unknown if...
PECATONICA, IL
Traffic Alert : Traffic Lights Out On The East Side

As of 12:40 pm there are reports of traffic lights. being out on the East side. to treat it as a 4 way stop. Unknown if the lights have been restored yet. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You...
ROCKFORD, IL
Tragic Update: Shooting Victim At A Local Business, Has Passed Away

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:55 a.m., Rockford Police. officers responded to 3299 S. Alpine Road (Marathon Gas Station) for reports of shots. fired and a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,. suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ROCKFORD, IL
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
ROCKFORD, IL
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100-year-old Pecatonica barn destroyed in overnight fire

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire erupted in the middle of the night, calling first responders to Winnebago County. Around 11 p.m. Monday, August 8, firefighters rallied to extinguish a large fire at a 100-year-old barn and home off Pecatonica Road near U.S. Route 20 in Pecatonica. The house adjacent to the barn suffered heat damage to the roof during the incident.
PECATONICA, IL
Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
ROCK FALLS, IL

