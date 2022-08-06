ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NkEe_0h7cGq4O00

( The Hill ) — A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product.

DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The flaw can cause projectiles to hit users or bystanders and could also poses a laceration hazard for anyone who comes in direct contact with the blade.

GOP Senate candidate won’t back Trump in 2024: ‘I hope he doesn’t run’

A notice on the CPSC’s website states that consumers should stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact DeWALT for information on how to purchase a free repair kit or take their saw to a service center for a free repair.

The agency states the DeWALT received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The product was sold at Lowe’s, the Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and other websites, between April 2019 and May 2022. An additional 118,600 saws were sold in Canada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laceration#Consumer Goods#Canada#Cpsc#Gop#Senate#The Home Depot#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Staffer illegally gave cellphone to Uptown inmate: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A healthcare employee illegally provide a cellphone to an inmate who was being housed at the Uptown detention center, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation began following a tip that 26-year-old Samara Black was smuggling contraband into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Black had worked for Wellpath, […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC-native Navy sailor dead from overboard fall

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer is presumed dead according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman fell overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke on Monday into the Baltic Sea. Spearman was 19 years old and hailed from Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy