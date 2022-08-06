ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deck collapse in Preston sends four to hospital

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Preston - Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Saturday following the collapse of a deck at a home at 15 Lake of Isles Road.

Preston Fire Chief Keith Wucik described the incident, which occurred at about 4:15 p.m., as a partial collapse of a deck that was attached to the rear of a raised ranch home. He said the deck was about 8 feet off the ground. It is not clear how many people were on the deck when it collapsed.

Wucik, who is also the town’s fire marshal, said three adults and one child were taken by ambulance with minor injuries to The William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.

The town’s building inspector was called to the scene to inspect the deck, half of which is still attached to the home.

