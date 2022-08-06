Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Photos: Rebels first full day in pads
Ole Miss put on the full pads for the first time in fall camp on Tuesday. The Rebels practiced for a little more than two hours under the hot Mississippi sun. Here are some of the sights and scenes of Tuesday's practice from the lens Ole Miss' Josh McCoy... Prince...
247Sports
And the sign says...'I'm In'
It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
therebelwalk.com
Takeaways from Ole Miss Football’s First Week of fall camp
OXFORD, Miss. — The first week of fall camp is in the books for the Ole Miss football team. I have attended all the practices thus far, and this is what I’ve taken away from them. It should be noted that this is what I’ve gathered after the...
247Sports
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Fall Camp Report: A few tempers flare Monday as the temperature rises
Tempers flared Monday at practice No. 5 of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday. Yes, it was hotter, and so was the action. While the Rebels won't put on full.
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
Oxford Eagle
Pokémoto’s Hawaiian poke brings chef-inspired island flavor to Oxford
Local entrepreneur group CWD Enterprises, LLC announced the expansion of Pokémoto, a Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, to the Oxford market in mid-August. Pokémoto is known for its modern twist on traditional Hawaiian classics offering contemporary flavors with fresh, delicious ingredients that appeal to foodies, health enthusiasts and sushi lovers alike in a fast-casual dining environment.
desotocountynews.com
Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford Eagle
Oxford community celebrates life of beloved middle-school teacher
This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday, August 5th. Before earning her early retirement in 2019, Mrs. Douglas was an...
bobgermanylaw.com
Horn Lake, MS - All Westbound Lanes Closed After Injury Crash on MS-302
Horn Lake, MS (August 8, 2022) - There were reported injuries in the aftermath of a car wreck outside of Horn Lake on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of MS-302 and Mallard Creek Drive. The injured parties were treated by attending paramedics, and all westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest
MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight. Mantachie police responded to a...
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Oxford Eagle
Dress code lacks consistency in enforcement, interpretation
On August 3rd, 2022, numerous girls, myself included, were met directly outside of our cars and told that we were violating the dress code. We were then ushered to a room in the administration offices where we were held until a parent or guardian could either take us home or bring us a new pair of clothes that fit the dress code regulations.
Comments / 0