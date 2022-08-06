MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said. According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”

