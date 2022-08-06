ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County

Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Havana#Fire Rescue#Police#Apartment Building#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Click10.com

‘She’s a nice lady’: Owner of salon where accused fake nurse worked surprised by allegations

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The owner of a Pembroke Pines salon where an accused fake nurse worked out of said she was surprised by allegations that 42-year-old Jenny Reyes-Leon misrepresented herself and performed procedures without being properly licensed. According to police, Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man tells coworker he came to her home to get his nails done, rapes her instead

MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said. According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Facial specialist accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she was working as a nurse in Pembroke Pines without having a valid license, authorities announced on Monday. According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to the adult...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...

Comments / 0

Community Policy