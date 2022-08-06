Read on www.local10.com
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Click10.com
Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
WSVN-TV
Crash in Fort Lauderdale sends 1 person to hospital; 1 dead on the scene
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash turned deadly in Fort Lauderdale. The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Tuesday. A city Public Works vehicle careened into a woman pedestrian after the driver hit another car. The victim was pronounced...
Click10.com
Miami residents fearing loose pit bulls following deaths, disappearances of several neighborhood cats
MIAMI – Pet owners in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs the past several weeks. They are estimating between 15 and 20 cats, if not more, have been killed or gone missing. People who live in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood near Northeast 47th...
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
WSVN-TV
2 transported to hospital after shooting outside Hollywood laundromat; gunman still at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation took place outside of a laundromat after a shooting broke out in Hollywood. Police arrived at the business, located along Sheridan Street, where two women were shot by a gunman, Monday, around 6:15 p.m. Surveillance footage showed people running out of the building as...
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
Click10.com
Toddler injured after firing gun father left on restroom counter, police say
HIALEAH, Fla. – Jansi Lopez told police officers she was in the kitchen preparing to spend her Saturday with her family at Amelia Earhart Park when she heard a gunshot, according to a police report released on Monday. Lopez said that before she could run upstairs, Orlando Guzman, 26,...
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County receives hundreds of applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are finally getting a chance at a normal life, and apparently hundreds want in on the pups. Over 40 beagles are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dania Beach, which includes Missy, one of the first pups to leave for her forever home.
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
NBC Miami
Parents Arrested in Miramar for Neglect After Hungry, Filthy Kids Found in Car
Three hungry, filthy children were found in the backseat of a vehicle and their parents could barely stand up, so police said they arrested the impaired parents and brought in child protection investigators. Police said the children, who were in a 2003 Chrysler, couldn’t remember the last time they ate...
Click10.com
‘She’s a nice lady’: Owner of salon where accused fake nurse worked surprised by allegations
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The owner of a Pembroke Pines salon where an accused fake nurse worked out of said she was surprised by allegations that 42-year-old Jenny Reyes-Leon misrepresented herself and performed procedures without being properly licensed. According to police, Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and...
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
Click10.com
Police: Man tells coworker he came to her home to get his nails done, rapes her instead
MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said. According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”
Click10.com
Facial specialist accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she was working as a nurse in Pembroke Pines without having a valid license, authorities announced on Monday. According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to the adult...
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
