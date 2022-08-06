In Memory: Warren “Moose” Bonnell

Read on myrye.com
Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy
A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
House Tom Cruise First Called Home in Syracuse, New York Has Been Found
One of the biggest actors in Hollywood once called Syracuse, New York home. But which home?. Tom Cruise was born in Salt City before making his mark in Tinsel Town. He was born on July 3, 1962, one day shy of the 4th of July, in Syracuse. The exact location has been a mystery. Until now.
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
localsyr.com
C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting
Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
Cicero-North Syracuse gets first boys basketball Division I commit in 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cicero-North Syracuse’s Luke Paragon has committed to play basketball at Brown University following his 2022-23 post-grad year at Blair Academy. Paragon becomes the Northsars’ first boys basketball player to commit to a Division I men’s basketball program since Michael Brown played at Providence from 1992-1996.
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton author releasing paranormal romance novel
FULTON — Local author Craig V. Abbott II is releasing his upcoming adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” at the end of this month. The novel follows 36-year-old Rick Blume, who is living a mundane life until he encounters Lizzie, a beautiful woman who is hiding a major secret.
