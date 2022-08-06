ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

In Memory: Warren “Moose” Bonnell

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 3 days ago
Big Frog 104

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
Q 105.7

N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?

It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Eagle Newspapers

Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
MANLIUS, NY
localsyr.com

C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton author releasing paranormal romance novel

FULTON — Local author Craig V. Abbott II is releasing his upcoming adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” at the end of this month. The novel follows 36-year-old Rick Blume, who is living a mundane life until he encounters Lizzie, a beautiful woman who is hiding a major secret.
FULTON, NY

