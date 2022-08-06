ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: What I think I know four days into fall camp

By David Johnson
 3 days ago
Column: While Ole Miss' roster has changed, expectations haven't

There's a reason why this year's Ole Miss Rebels checked in at No. 24 in the Monday's Preseason Coaches Poll. There's a reason why many of the 65 coaches who participated in the poll think the Rebels could finish in the upper half of the Southeastern Conference, the best league in college football, without a snap of football being played yet.
OXFORD, MS
And the sign says...'I'm In'

It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
OXFORD, MS
New study habits has wide receiver Jalen Knox ready to roll

Before Ole Miss went on an onslaught in the transfer portal in the 2022 offseason, they acquired Jalen Knox from the portal last summer. Knox played three seasons for SEC foe Missouri before deciding to come to Oxford. However, it was never that simple for Knox because he was deemed...
OXFORD, MS
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Rebels#Ashanti Cistrunk
Photos: Rebels first full day in pads

Ole Miss put on the full pads for the first time in fall camp on Tuesday. The Rebels practiced for a little more than two hours under the hot Mississippi sun. Here are some of the sights and scenes of Tuesday's practice from the lens Ole Miss' Josh McCoy... Prince...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Trophy Blue Catfish record set

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
OXFORD, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe

Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford community celebrates life of beloved middle-school teacher

This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday, August 5th. Before earning her early retirement in 2019, Mrs. Douglas was an...
OXFORD, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Horn Lake, MS - All Westbound Lanes Closed After Injury Crash on MS-302

Horn Lake, MS (August 8, 2022) - There were reported injuries in the aftermath of a car wreck outside of Horn Lake on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of MS-302 and Mallard Creek Drive. The injured parties were treated by attending paramedics, and all westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WREG

Moving company owner wanted in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Dress code lacks consistency in enforcement, interpretation

On August 3rd, 2022, numerous girls, myself included, were met directly outside of our cars and told that we were violating the dress code. We were then ushered to a room in the administration offices where we were held until a parent or guardian could either take us home or bring us a new pair of clothes that fit the dress code regulations.
