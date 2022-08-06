ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool

By Michael Fowler, Alisha Tagert
 3 days ago

(UPDATE) — Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed that Kaegan Wright had drowned at a swimming pool at this location. The pool was reportedly in the backyard of a residence near Kaegan’s home on the same street.

Kaegan was then taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy, ordered by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – On Aug. 6, at approximately 7:15 a.m., 16-year-old Kaegan Wright left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County.  He was on foot and left in an unknown direction. Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional and athletic.

His family stated that Kaegan has got the idea in his head that he needs to go to Florida, even though he has no family or friends there. The last time Kaegan did this he was located at the Pilot Truck Stop at FM 14 and Interstate 20. At that time, he was trying to get a trucker to take him to Florida. The cameras at the truck stop have been checked with no sign of Kaegan.

Kaegan is described as a black male, 5’8”, 180 lbs. wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.

If you have seen this individual today or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

