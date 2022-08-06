Read on www.winknews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. Cane
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Credit cards stolen from cars at south Fort Myers LA Fitness, suspect wanted
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards from cars at LA Fitness at Gulf Coast Town Center in south Fort Myers. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards to obtain approximately $900 in gift cards at a 7-Eleven and Walgreens and attempted to obtain more gift cards at a Family Dollar.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
Fallen tree smashes vehicles at North Fort Myers daycare
According to witnesses, the tree fell around 9 a.m. on the property of Mis Mary's Daycare on the 1200 block of Barrett Rd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested for DUI, after crashing into post with 2 children in car
A woman is arrested after crashing into a post with children in the car while driving under the influence says Collier County deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
Tree branch falls onto a daycare van full of kids in North Fort Myers
A tree branch fell onto a daycare van full of kids on Barrett Road in North Fort Myers. According to the North Fort Myers Fire Department, a passerby came to the fire station that neighbors the daycare and said that a tree limb had fallen on one of the daycare vans.
WINKNEWS.com
Elks Lodge burglarized in North Fort Myers on Friday
An unidentified suspect burglarized the Elks Lodge in North Fort Myers early Friday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown suspect committed the burglary and did around $500 in damage to the Elks Lodge at 2163 Twin Brooks Road. You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers...
WINKNEWS.com
Truck hydroplanes crashing into a Cape Coral tree
A truck crashed after hydroplaning off the road Tuesday afternoon in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard. Just before hitting the tree, the truck hydroplaned off the road. The driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Business owner recounts Sunday afternoon shooting in Bonita Springs
A business owner is sharing his story after someone is shot across the street from his restaurant in Bonita Springs. The shooting happened on Old-41 and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs on Sunday afternoon. It was business as usual on Monday. If you didn’t watch the news or live in...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested for throwing flaming t-shirt at home over relationship issue
A woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a flaming gasoline-soaked t-shirt at a North Fort Myers home over a relationship problem. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to a residential fire along Slater Road Monday night. Residents at the home said Nicole...
Florida man attacked with weed wacker following dispute
A Southwest Florida man’s been hospitalized after being attacked with a weed wacker following a confrontation with a lawn care worker.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers
Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
WINKNEWS.com
2 arrested for burglaries across the state including gun store, gas station
Two men have been arrested and accused of multiple burglaries across the state. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of corner Hwy 70 and Hwy 72 for a burglary. They say the suspects used burglary tools such as...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers
A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after high-speed chase in Collier County
Two men have been arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 110 when a Toyota sedan, driven by 27-year-old Angel Corea with 24-year-old Cortrell Williams in the passenger seat, flew past them in the left lane.
Two men arrested in connection with multiple burglaries
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Aug. 8 in connection to multiple burglaries across the county.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of firing at vehicle on Alligator Alley on Sunday
A 19-year-old man from North Lauderdale was arrested on Sunday afternoon after troopers say he fired at another vehicle on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Juan Hernandez was arrested after troopers were informed around 10:45 am that the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz pointed and fired a pistol at a black Mazda traveling east on Alligator Alley in Collier County. Troopers traveled east looking for the Mercedes-Benz before meeting with the driver of the black Mazda at the intersection of Alligator Alley and SR-29.
Six pounds of Methamphetamine and other drugs found in Port Charlotte home
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and a woman in their Port Charlotte home after six pounds of drugs were found.
One person shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs
One person was shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs Sunday afternoon according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0