ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is nto in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Eric Hosmer versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 300 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling

Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
numberfire.com

Jean Segura not in lineup for Philadelphia Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura is being replaced at second base by Nick Maton versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 189 plate appearances this season, Segura has a .277 batting average with a .724 OPS, 6 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

NFL FLAG Football Partners with Stack Sports to Implement State-of-the-Art Ecommerce and League Management Solution

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NFL FLAG Football, the official flag football program of the National Football League (NFL) and one of the fastest-growing youth sports organizations, has teamed up with Sports Connect, the leader in league and club management solutions, to further accelerate its league and participant growth. Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, makes sports easy by connecting administrators, volunteers, coaches, teams, and families with tools that help reduce administrative time and grow participation.
NFL
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez not in lineup Monday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez is being replaced at shortstop by Isiah Kiner-Falefa versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 135 plate appearnaces this season, Gonzalez has a .215 batting average with a .631 OPS, 3 home runs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#American League#Major League Linescores#Raleigh#L Kopech#Kansas City102100001#Hrs Boston#Pratt
FOX Sports

Padres take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Giants +149; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty

The San Diego Padres made the big move prior to the MLB trade deadline trading for the young superstar, Juan Soto. Soto had done a nice job since arriving in San Diego but had yet to drive in a single run for the Padres. Well, that changed Tuesday night and it changed in a big […] The post Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eric Hosmer exits Tuesday's game vs. Braves with injury

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy