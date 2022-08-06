Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting Sunday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is nto in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Eric Hosmer versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 300 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling
Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Extend Winning Streak To 9 Games By Remaining Undefeated Against Twins In 2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the first-place Minnesota Twins, 10-3, to remain undefeated on their current homestand and extend a winning streak to a season-best nine games. The Dodgers scored in each of the first four innings to give Julio Urías ample run support in what was another strong start....
numberfire.com
Jean Segura not in lineup for Philadelphia Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura is being replaced at second base by Nick Maton versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 189 plate appearances this season, Segura has a .277 batting average with a .724 OPS, 6 home runs,...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Porterville Recorder
NFL FLAG Football Partners with Stack Sports to Implement State-of-the-Art Ecommerce and League Management Solution
DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NFL FLAG Football, the official flag football program of the National Football League (NFL) and one of the fastest-growing youth sports organizations, has teamed up with Sports Connect, the leader in league and club management solutions, to further accelerate its league and participant growth. Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, makes sports easy by connecting administrators, volunteers, coaches, teams, and families with tools that help reduce administrative time and grow participation.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez not in lineup Monday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez is being replaced at shortstop by Isiah Kiner-Falefa versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 135 plate appearnaces this season, Gonzalez has a .215 batting average with a .631 OPS, 3 home runs,...
FOX Sports
Padres take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Giants +149; over/under is...
What to expect from the Burlington Free Press for high school preseason coverage this fall
Football players report to training camp on Aug. 15. Three days later, soccer, field hockey, volleyball players and cross-country runners officially start. Vermont high school teams are gearing up for the fall season. And we are too. From player watch lists to season outlooks, here's what readers can expect in...
MLB The Show 22 Field of Dreams Bosses: Full List
MLB The Show 22 Field of Dreams bosses include Joey Votto, Yadier Molina, Zack Greinke, Riley Greene, Oneil Cruz, Grayson Rodriguez, Brian Roberts, Ron Santo and Al Kaline.
MLB・
Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty
The San Diego Padres made the big move prior to the MLB trade deadline trading for the young superstar, Juan Soto. Soto had done a nice job since arriving in San Diego but had yet to drive in a single run for the Padres. Well, that changed Tuesday night and it changed in a big […] The post Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Eric Hosmer exits Tuesday's game vs. Braves with injury
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
