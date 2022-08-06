ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Turns Out Man Of Steel’s Michael Shannon Almost Played A Major Marvel Superhero

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCwJ4_0h7cES0e00

Despite his penchant for comedies and dramas, Michael Shannon has dipped his toe in the superhero genre a few times. His most notable role in that area in supervillain General Zod in Henry Cavill’s first Superman outing, Man of Steel . Many DC fans enjoyed him as the rogue Kryptonian general, but after that movie, there was a chance for Shannon to hop over to rival Marvel, according to a Bullet Train producer. It turns out that Shannon, who appears in the now-released Bullet Train , almost played a major Marvel superhero.

Bullet Train producer Kelly McCormick spoke about the Knives Out actor almost joining the Marvel universe to play a pivotal role while being interviewed by Indiewire . After playing General Zod, Shannon came close to playing antihero Cable in Deadpool 2 before Josh Brolin landed the role. McCormick explained how Brolin ended up as the Marvel character instead of Shannon:

He actually almost was Cable. Then there was some sort of hiccup conflict at the very last minute, and then we just ended up reconnecting on this one, and felt really lucky that this was the role for him. Because Josh [Brolin] was so good as Cable, I can’t even imagine [what that would have been like].

As the Hollywood producer pointed out, it’s hard to picture anyone else other than Brolin playing the time-traveling soldier. As far as Brolin is concerned these days, it isn’t sure if he will return as Cable , as the action-comedy franchise is now part of the MCU. While each man has their strengths, Brolin captured Cable’s stoic and cynical nature for the big screen whereas Michael Shannon may have come off harsh and menacing, as seen in Man of Steel . But things worked in a full-circle moment as Kelly McCormick and the 47-year-old actor finally got to work together on Bullet Train .

Michael Shannon probably isn’t crying over not playing the Marvel hero as he is set to reprise his role as General Zod. He will appear in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller and Batman actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. His reprisal of the DC supervillain comes years after moviegoers last saw the former Kryptonian’s corpse in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice .

But the Deadpool 2 / Bullet Train connection didn’t just stop with Shannon. There’s Brad Pitt’s famous and insane Deadpool 2 cameo where he played The Vanisher, who got electrocuted trying to help the mouthy mercenary as an X-Force member. While viewers enjoyed the “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” moment, Ryan Reynold’s wife Blake Lively wasn’t amused. After a Deadpool 2 clip featuring Pitt went viral, Lively couldn’t help but get a classic quip about Reynolds not inviting her to set when the Oscar winner shot his scene. The actress’ response was expected as she and her husband are consistently trolling each other online.

Michael Shannon could always work with Marvel, especially after CEO Kevin Feige announced the official Phase 5 lineup and previewed the MCU’s Phase 6 . In the meantime, audiences can watch Shannon as White Death in Bullet Train , which is currently in theaters. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie schedule to see what new films are being released the rest of the year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Kelly Mccormick
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Kevin Feige
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of Steel#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Film Star#Kryptonian#Cable
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking

Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Rock Gets Praise For Buying His Mom A House, But Kevin Hart Can't Help But Roast His Super-Pets Co-Star

Because they've worked together for nearly a decade now, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have cultivated a rapport most on-screen duos can only hope to have. Their friendship has also also seen Hart and Johnson hilariously rip on each other, with the press tour for their most recent collaboration, DC League of Super-Pets, being the latest example of they can throw A+ insults at each other. While Johnson does get his digs in, Hart's top-notch trolling and comedic timing have been unmatched. Nothing is off limits, even the fact that The Rock recently bought his mom a fully furnished home, as his co-star found a way to savagely roast him for that.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
139K+
Followers
36K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy