Wyandotte couple heavily damages each other's cars over relationship woes, police say

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) - A Downriver couple who had been dating appeared to vent their frustrations out on each other's vehicles last Friday as they bashed windshields, cracked glass and slashed tires, police said.

Wyandotte Police said they investigated the vandalism, first reported on June 29, and found a couple caused extensive damage to each other's cars after the apparently got angry with one another.

During their investigation, police discovered one vehicle had its tires slashed and a brick thrown through the windshield.

The other car "suffered a heavily damaged windshield from a jack being thrown on it," Wyandotte police said on Facebook.

It is unclear if the couple were still dating at the time of the damage or if they had broken up -- no motive was provided by authorities other than the two people were upset with one another.

After police investigated, they said neither party wanted to press charges.