ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Wyandotte couple heavily damages each other's cars over relationship woes, police say

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciIku_0h7cEJJL00

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) - A Downriver couple who had been dating appeared to vent their frustrations out on each other's vehicles last Friday as they bashed windshields, cracked glass and slashed tires, police said.

Wyandotte Police said they investigated the vandalism, first reported on June 29, and found a couple caused extensive damage to each other's cars after the apparently got angry with one another.

During their investigation, police discovered one vehicle had its tires slashed and a brick thrown through the windshield.

The other car "suffered a heavily damaged windshield from a jack being thrown on it," Wyandotte police said on Facebook.

It is unclear if the couple were still dating at the time of the damage or if they had broken up -- no motive was provided by authorities other than the two people were upset with one another.

After police investigated, they said neither party wanted to press charges.

Comments / 12

Related
fox2detroit.com

5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vandalism#Wyandotte Police
HometownLife.com

I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one

State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy