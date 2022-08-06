Read on www.hoiabc.com
25newsnow.com
Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
hoiabc.com
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021....
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
hoiabc.com
Choppers, cruisers come out to beat childhood cancer
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Choppers and classic cars are cruising for a cause in East Peoria. Biker clubs, car enthusiasts and other vendors are helping raise money for St Jude Children’s hospital at the annual Chopped for Change event. Susan Kahoun-Salter has been organizing the event with...
hoiabc.com
Folks beat the muggy heat for brats and polka at Hickory Grove Park Bratfest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The German American Central Society is cooking up brats and beer to celebrate summertime the German way. Bratfest serves not only bratwurst, but pork schnitzel alongside ethic side dishes and beverages. Guests were accompanied by live polka music in the afternoon, mixed in with...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
wbwn.com
“That’s What She Said” 2022 Is September 9th
Get your tickets for this one night live event of powerful storytelling. That’s What She Said is a one-night live event that raises women’s voices through the power of storytelling. You are invited to attend a celebration of local women who brave the microphone to share intimate, personal stories as TWSS takes to the Bloomington-Normal stage for the third time , this time at the BCPA on September 9th, 2022. Click HERE for tickets.
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
hoiabc.com
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
1470 WMBD
Peoria School Resource Officers to work with Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – You may soon see some of the school resource officers in Peoria District 150 responding to incidents happening outside school grounds. That’s part of a new memorandum of understanding being reached between Peoria Police, and Peoria Public Schools — especially as it relates to things like curfew violations.
hoiabc.com
Local police get hands-on experience with new VR training tech
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local law enforcement tried out some new virtual reality training tech Tuesday, aimed at improving their split-second decision-making. APEX Officer is a new tool being used at the Central Illinois Police Training Center at Illinois Central College. The training functions much like a virtual reality video game, but scenarios are fully customizable.
ourquadcities.com
OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations
In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
hoiabc.com
Teacher shortage challenging schools as kids return to class
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers statewide are leaving their jobs as students return to the classroom, with a new study showing just how serious the situation is both locally and statewide. In Peoria County, districts are making the effort themselves to reach out to potential hires, instead of...
hoiabc.com
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
hoiabc.com
Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened...
wcbu.org
Report: Black drivers are nearly 7 times more likely to be stopped by Peoria police
Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over by Peoria police than white drivers — 6.8 times more likely, to be exact. That's according to the 2021 Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop Statistical Study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Peoria police reported 61% of...
hoiabc.com
‘Limited’ area of Bloomington under boil order
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A water main break on East Empire Street Tuesday morning has necessitated a boil order for a “limited” area. The City of Bloomington says the boil order is for those in the 1300 block of East Empire Street along with 1211 Towanda Avenue.
