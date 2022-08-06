Atlanta United gets first ever win over the Seattle Sounders

Entering Saturday's match United was 12th in the standings and in desperate need of a win and the three points. The odds were stacked against them, however, as they faced an opponent they had never beaten in team history, the Seattle Sounders.

United had lost all four meetings to Seattle prior to Saturday and getting their first win did not come easy.

The match was even played. Possession was split 52-48 in favor of Seattle, shots on goal were 5-4 in favor of Atlanta, and both teams finished with seven corner kicks and three saves.

Ronaldo Cisneros gave United the lead in the first half with a left footed shot in the 23rd minute. Then an all to familiar foe reared its head at the tail end of the first half, injuries. Midfielder, Matheus Rossetto, went down with an undisclosed injury that lead to him being stretchered off the field.

Seattle's Cristian Roldan tied the match with his shot in the 68th minute. From that point on both clubs felt that the match was on the line and very clearly were aggressive trying to get the game winning goal.

This time that goal was scored in the final 90 seconds of match play. From far outside of the box Andrew Gutman knocked in a shot to the bottom right corner to give United their first ever win over the Sounders.

The win moves Atlanta up to 10th in the Eastern Conference and keeps their postseason hopes alive. If United goes on a run and makes it in to the dance, this match will be the one people point to as the moment the season changed.