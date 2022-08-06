Saints camp Day 10 observations: Mike Thomas takes another step, a beef gets squashed

It's the end of a Week 2 of Saints training camp, so these notes will be short and sweet -- but also important: The Mike Thomas training wheels are just about off.

The star Saints WR got into 1-on-1 reps for the first time on Friday, and head coach Dennis Allen said full 11-on-11s would come "pretty soon" as MT continues his ramp-up back into action. For the second time this offseason, "soon" meant the following morning.

Thomas participated in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and multiple periods of 11-on-11s, the clearest signal that he is getting back to full form after missing the entire 2021 season. There's been no visible sign of the ankle injury that's kept him out. He looks as intense as ever.

That said, I'm still grading on a bit of a curve. If and when MT is at full form, this would probably go down as one of the lesser practice performances we'd hope to see. DBs won with physicality at points, one ball hit him in the hands for a near drop, though he snared it on the rebound -- these are things that probably still drive MT insane, but I'm going to look past them now because simply getting back into drills is so significant. Now that there's no question what to expect, we can start worrying about how they look.

Allen hit on that idea as well, pointing to the fact that Thomas ended up on the ground without discomfort multiple times.

"I think that's all part of the process in building that confidence," Allen said. "I think he's in a good mindset right now. I think he looks good physically. I'm excited about where he's at."

TAKING ATTENDANCE

Players I didn't spot working in main practice:

- Taysom Hill

- CJ Gardner-Johnson

- Dylan Mabin

- Kiko Alonso

- D'Marco Jackson

- Zack Baun

- Jerald Hawkins

- Rashid Shaheed

- Marcus Davenport

- Jaleel Johnson

Two of the absences listed above are notable because they won't be returning. Jaleel Johnson was placed in IR, and Kiko Alonso opted to call off his comeback attempt and retire.

Dennis Allen also noted that CJ Gardner-Johnson's absence is for personal reasons and he has been excused. It was not related to an injury or his contract and he'll be back on Monday.

Rookie D'Marco Jackson missed his third consecutive practice, while Marshon Lattimore missed his second consecutive day after leaving early on Thursday. Marcus Davenport was again seen working on inside, but he's yet to make his practice debut. Co-DC Ryan Nielsen indicated wouldn't put a timeline on Davenport's potential return, but said "he's doing everything that is asked of him" and "he'll be back when he's supposed to be back."

ANOTHER WET DAY

For the second day in a row Saints practice came under cloudy skies that decided to open up. This time, though, lightning in the area forced the team inside for drills. As has been the trend, the offense asserted itself better inside. It's clear the more controlled conditions are more conducive to a tighter passing game (not exactly a surprise). Hopefully that translates to the Caesars Superdome in that regard.

JAMEIS CHECKDOWNS

Jameis Winston wants to make something happen on every play, but in a offense with Alvin Kamara, the priorities have to change a bit. Sometimes the best play is a 2-yard pass with 8 yard of YAC. Either way, it's a first down. And that's what Jameis needs to be cognizant of in Year 2. He did that a couple times today to great effect with things taken away on field, and he delivered the ball in good time and on-target.

Kamara caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a TD in the Week 6 win over the Seahawks. In the other six games started by Jameis Winston he averaged just 3 catches for 21 yards. There's simply no other way to put it: When Alvin Kamara is in your offense, you have to throw him the ball, otherwise you're leaving free money on the table. Based on what we've seen thus far I think Jameis is fully aware of that.

KEVIN WHITE FLASHES

Kevin White was the No. 7 pick in the 2015 NFL draft, a stunning fact when you consider the Saints were able to pick him on the free agent wire last season with little competition. But it's his inconsistency that frustrates, when the insane athleticism he possesses is clear for all to see.

White had a good day on Saturday, which included the play of the day. Maybe that's something he can build on as he vies for a spot on the roster.

BEEF SQUASHED

The fights from this week appear to be in the rear-view mirror. At least that's what we've heard from J.T. Gray and now Payton Turner when asked about dust-ups with Trevor Penning.

"That's just Trevor. He's just competing, playing hard. ... I don't think it's any big deal," Turner said. "It's just an aspect of learning to practice with your teammates."

The pair locked up multiple times in Saturday's practice with no fisticuffs. But Turner did get the better of Trevor on one rep, showcasing his improved hand skills with a quick move to the outside that'd have likely resulted in a sack. Turner's skillset is impressive, and he should make an impact in Year 2 if he can stay healthy.