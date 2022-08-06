CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO