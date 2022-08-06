ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS

CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
CASPER, WY
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
CASPER, WY
Casper police investigating death on South Boxelder

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating the death of a person on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning, the department reported. “There is an increased presence of police in the area while the investigation continues,” the department’s release states. “We anticipate officers will be in the area for several hours before concluding their investigation.”
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
CASPER, WY
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
EVANSVILLE, WY
Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
CASPER, WY

