Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
With $12M available, Casper may seek money for shooters complex expansion, new boat ramps, trails, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is administering an outdoor recreation project grant program with about $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. City of Casper staff have been working with the new Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and some other outdoor recreation user groups...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Mills wreck that seriously injured motorcyclist Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty in circuit court Monday to charges stemming from a vehicle collision in Mills on Sunday that left a motorcycle rider seriously injured. Assistant District Attorney Sam Forschner told Judge Nichole Collier that the motorcycle rider may lose his leg as...
Man pleads guilty to leading Mills police on chase in neighbor’s Jeep Saturday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A 34-year-old man was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after pleading guilty to fleeing from Mills police in his neighbor’s vehicle, which he took without permission. Mills police responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday after a woman said she saw Anthony Witcher steal her...
Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
Casper police investigating death on South Boxelder
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating the death of a person on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning, the department reported. “There is an increased presence of police in the area while the investigation continues,” the department’s release states. “We anticipate officers will be in the area for several hours before concluding their investigation.”
Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
City of Casper letting dogs swim during ‘Pooch Pool Party’ at Washington Park Pool
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will host a “Pooch Pool Party” at Washington Park Pool from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. “The dog days of summer are upon us, and it’s your pup’s turn for a pool day,” Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers said.
Casper police arrest man with warrants in four counties spotted by off-duty officers
CASPER, Wyo. — A man with active warrants in four Wyoming counties as well as a history of eluding law enforcement was arrested by Casper Police on Thursday evening. 34-year-old Trevor Wroble was spotted by two off-duty officers in the area of West F and North Center Streets, according to CPD Lt. Scott Jones.
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
Best Western opens in downtown Casper after renovating former Parkway Plaza space
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel. The hotel opened after renovations of the former Parkway Plaza, 123 West E St. in Casper. The hotel is offering 200 guest rooms, including 22 suites, according to the press release.
Casper City Council to talk scooters as Bird Rides completes first year in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Bird Rides Inc. launched its dockless scooter service in Casper in August 2021 and has 200 scooters operating in the community. As the company completes its first year of service in Casper, the City Council will hear an update regarding Bird Rides during its Tuesday, Aug. 9 work session.
Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
(PHOTOS) Third annual Hotrods & Harleys car and bike show supports hunting opportunities for disabled vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Car and bike lovers enjoyed the cooler weather Saturday at Hideaway Bar’s annual Hotrods & Harleys show, with all proceeds supporting Wyoming nonprofit Hunting with Heroes. In total, 56 cars and 11 bikes were registered for the event. Several raffles and auctions were held at...
