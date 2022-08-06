ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man injured after scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’s east side

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkNHo_0h7cDx8q00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was injured after a scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’ s east side, according to police.

The bomb unit responded to the scrapyard on East 55th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police say the man who was injured was approximately 30 years old.

Mystery surrounds high-paid city of Cleveland worker suddenly gone: I-Team

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Officials continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

Related
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjw
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy