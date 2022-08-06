Man injured after scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was injured after a scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’ s east side, according to police.

The bomb unit responded to the scrapyard on East 55th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police say the man who was injured was approximately 30 years old.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Officials continue to investigate.

