1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated because barracks fail to meet HVAC standards

Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville native, Cornerstone Christian Academy graduate, participates in international maritime warfare exercise
PEARL HARBOR — A 2019 Cornerstone Christian Academy graduate and Fayetteville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific. Airman Destiny Lanford is an undesignated sailor aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier...
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Fort Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
Since their marriage, court documents said the pair received bout $110,000 of undeserved Army housing benefits.
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 1: Jensen talks post-election, helping families, liaison with Fort Bragg
Fayetteville City Council member Kathy Keefe Jensen is excited to be back on City Council for her fifth term. Jensen was originally elected to serve District 1 on the Fayetteville City Council in Nov. 2013. District 1 runs across the city's northern edge. It includes residential neighborhoods on Fort Bragg,...
cbs17
Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
Active shooter drill at Hoke high school shows the importance of timing, communication
Raeford, N.C. — A drill Tuesday at Hoke County High School got adrenaline pumping. It was not football two-a-days or band practice, it was an active-shooter simulation involving the sheriff's office and school district leaders. "Now you see what you may be experiencing, and it will be a little...
Up and Coming Weekly
Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road
Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
cbs17
Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council considers compensation plan for members
The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Councilman Jones wants recount in District 3 race with Benavente
Fayetteville City Councilman Antonio Jones has requested a recount in the District 3 election in which political newcomer Mario Benavente leads him by only six votes in the latest tally, an elections official said Monday, Aug. 8. Jones made the formal request on Friday, said Angie Amaro, interim director of...
Up and Coming Weekly
Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction
Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
Up and Coming Weekly
Out and about: Indoor Skydiving
Skydiving has never been on my bucket list. I’m risk-averse to a fault, cripplingly afraid of heights, and as the mother of a teenager and a toddler, sort of too tired to do much of anything most of the time. But every once in a while, opportunity comes knocking, and we must answer that call with courage, or at the very least, a sort of dubious caffeinated interest.
chathamjournal.com
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council takes steps to regulate homeless encampments
The Fayetteville City Council is taking steps to regulate homeless encampments on public property. During a work session this past Monday, the council by a consensus of 8-2 decided to move forward with a revised city ordinance on camping on public property inside the city limits. The proposed ordinance is on the council's consent agenda for its regular meeting Aug. 8 at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
cbs17
Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
WRAL
Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects
Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects. Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina said they're having a difficult time getting the Department of Juvenile Justice to approve secure custody orders for young offenders. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
Jury deliberating whether Fayetteville man should die for suffocating wife with trash bags
Fayetteville, N.C. — A jury is deliberating the sentence for a man found guilty last week of killing his wife by zip-tying plastic trash bags over her head in August 2018, The Fayetteville Observer reports. Jury deliberations began Monday. Michael John Moore Sr., 47, pleaded not guilty in the...
