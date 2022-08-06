1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated because barracks fail to meet HVAC standards

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.

PITTSBORO, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO