Cumberland County, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

City Council considers compensation plan for members

The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction

Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
HOPE MILLS, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Talks on county sales tax distribution on the horizon

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 told members of the Board of Commissioners that talks about the county’s sales tax revenue distribution method are on the horizon. Cannon prepped commissioners on the upcoming issue of how the county will share sales tax revenue with municipalities. Her...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road

Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland board takes steps to address water contamination

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Aug. 1 asked the county Board of Commissioners to consider creating two new water and sewer districts to combat contamination of private wells due to GenX and other forever PFAS chemicals in portions of the county. She said creating distinct water and sewer districts...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

City Council takes steps to regulate homeless encampments

The Fayetteville City Council is taking steps to regulate homeless encampments on public property. During a work session this past Monday, the council by a consensus of 8-2 decided to move forward with a revised city ordinance on camping on public property inside the city limits. The proposed ordinance is on the council's consent agenda for its regular meeting Aug. 8 at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC

