Up and Coming Weekly
City Council considers compensation plan for members
The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
Up and Coming Weekly
Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction
Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
Up and Coming Weekly
Talks on county sales tax distribution on the horizon
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 told members of the Board of Commissioners that talks about the county’s sales tax revenue distribution method are on the horizon. Cannon prepped commissioners on the upcoming issue of how the county will share sales tax revenue with municipalities. Her...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 1: Jensen talks post-election, helping families, liaison with Fort Bragg
Fayetteville City Council member Kathy Keefe Jensen is excited to be back on City Council for her fifth term. Jensen was originally elected to serve District 1 on the Fayetteville City Council in Nov. 2013. District 1 runs across the city's northern edge. It includes residential neighborhoods on Fort Bragg,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Councilman Jones wants recount in District 3 race with Benavente
Fayetteville City Councilman Antonio Jones has requested a recount in the District 3 election in which political newcomer Mario Benavente leads him by only six votes in the latest tally, an elections official said Monday, Aug. 8. Jones made the formal request on Friday, said Angie Amaro, interim director of...
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
Up and Coming Weekly
Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road
Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
cbs17
Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
NC teachers rally against proposed new pay structure
The state's largest teacher organization is responding to proposed changes in the classroom by holding a rally in downtown Raleigh today.
Residents to weigh in on $97 million bond package to transform Fayetteville
Fayetteville's city council is holding a public hearing on a major bond package at City Hall on Monday night. Proponents of the package plan to use it to transform the city.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland board takes steps to address water contamination
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Aug. 1 asked the county Board of Commissioners to consider creating two new water and sewer districts to combat contamination of private wells due to GenX and other forever PFAS chemicals in portions of the county. She said creating distinct water and sewer districts...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council takes steps to regulate homeless encampments
The Fayetteville City Council is taking steps to regulate homeless encampments on public property. During a work session this past Monday, the council by a consensus of 8-2 decided to move forward with a revised city ordinance on camping on public property inside the city limits. The proposed ordinance is on the council's consent agenda for its regular meeting Aug. 8 at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Jones fills role for Autryville
AUTRYVILLE — The long-vacant permanent town clerk position has finally been filled. Following her official swearing-in at last month&rsq
Residents in Raleigh express concerns about a new city policy for housing re-development
A new City of Raleigh policy is causing concerns in two Raleigh neighborhoods.
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
