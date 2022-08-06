ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
BROOKLYN, MI
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
Brooklyn, MI
Brooklyn, MI
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WLNS

Mason man finds stolen car after police are too busy to help

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Three car thefts and three car break-ins occurred over the weekend in Mason. All from the same apartment complex. Three victims at beacon lake apartments woke up Sunday morning to a nightmare. Their cars were missing. When they called the police. They say they were told they were busy and no […]
MASON, MI
Kyle Busch
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
WILX-TV

3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Lansing. According to authorities, three teenagers were taken into police custody Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road. On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigating electrocution in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police and the Jonesville City Fire Department are investigating a death by electrocution in Hillsdale County. Police say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township in Jonesville Michigan. Officials say the incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug....
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

This Is The Exciting Backstage Scene For Foxworthy and Larry!

It was fun visiting Jackson last night. It's been a while since I have been to the Jackson County Fair, I always enjoyed going to the JCF and it was good to be back. Jackson has always been a town that is passionate about their radio stations. I remember driving the station vehicle through Jackson and people would wave from their front porches, yards or cars to me when I was driving through. That makes us radio folk feel good because we know you are passionate about us and that means we are passionate about you too.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown

Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

