The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
Rain delays start of NASCAR race at MIS, track advises fans to take shelter
BROOKLYN, MI – Rain hit Michigan International Speedway 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino was scheduled to start. The race is currently under a weather delay. NASCAR had moved up the start of the race from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 p.m. because of the threat of rain. Fans scurried...
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway underway after downpour
BROOKLYN — The skies opened up and poured down on Michigan International Speedway just 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled to begin. Race officials had moved the start time from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 earlier in the day because of the rain in the forecast, but the race is now underway. “Thunderstorm & lightning...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
NASCAR race at MIS moved earlier due to threat of rain, storms
BROOKLYN, MI – Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway will start 16 minutes earlier, as rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the event. The green flag will now wave at 3:01 p.m., when it was previously scheduled for 3:17 p.m. The race is televised on the USA Network.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into disappearance of Lenawee County woman Dee Warner
TIPTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than 15 months ago. Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, according...
Mason man finds stolen car after police are too busy to help
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Three car thefts and three car break-ins occurred over the weekend in Mason. All from the same apartment complex. Three victims at beacon lake apartments woke up Sunday morning to a nightmare. Their cars were missing. When they called the police. They say they were told they were busy and no […]
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
WILX-TV
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Lansing. According to authorities, three teenagers were taken into police custody Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
WILX-TV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road. On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Detroit News
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police and the Jonesville City Fire Department are investigating a death by electrocution in Hillsdale County. Police say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township in Jonesville Michigan. Officials say the incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug....
The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
This Is The Exciting Backstage Scene For Foxworthy and Larry!
It was fun visiting Jackson last night. It's been a while since I have been to the Jackson County Fair, I always enjoyed going to the JCF and it was good to be back. Jackson has always been a town that is passionate about their radio stations. I remember driving the station vehicle through Jackson and people would wave from their front porches, yards or cars to me when I was driving through. That makes us radio folk feel good because we know you are passionate about us and that means we are passionate about you too.
WILX-TV
One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
jtv.tv
Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown
Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
