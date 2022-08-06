Where to Watch and Stream Darlin' Free Online

The Terminal List’s creator has defended the Chris Pratt show from claims it was made for right-wing viewers.Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in the Prime Video series, which features numerous former members of the US military in front of and behind the camera.When reviews of the show were published, they were mostly negative, with one byThe Daily Beast calling the series an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy”.However, The Terminal List has defied the critics to become a huge success, with Nielsen reporting the series was watched for 1.6 billion minutes in its first week.This prompted Pratt himself to share...

TV SERIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO