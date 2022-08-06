Congratulations Ryder Vanderheyden YC Assistant Men’s Soccer Coach

Read on theprescotttimes.com
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience
As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
SJ Little League's adaptive division team taking talents to World Series
"I hope this will give them the opportunity to live their life and give them inspiration," said player Joshua Myers, about others facing similar physical or intellectual challenges. "When I'm older, I'll have a good story to tell."
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High welcomes back student athletes for training camp day
Hope — and determination — springs eternal in August for Aspen High this year: On Monday, seven of the school’s eight fall sports began their prep for their seasons in earnest, dotting the fields, courts and gyms around town. The Skiers are preparing to defend two fall...
Torrey Stafford gives rebuilding Marymount volleyball team title hopes
When Los Angeles Marymount went 35-0 last fall in girls' volleyball, Torrey Stafford was second on the team in kills. As a senior, she eyes a repeat.
