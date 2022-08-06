BREAKING: 3-star offensive tackle Naquil Betrand commits to Texas A&M

Read on gigemgazette.com
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Coaching Carousel: Jimbo Fisher Announces Changes to Texas A&M Coaching Staff
Three current coaches are playing musical chairs for Texas A&M's offense this fall.
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program
By taking the Sooners to "some tough, dark places," Brent Venables said Schmidt has already had "the same kind of impact that he had when we all got here in 1999.”
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Expectations
During his customary appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to start the week, ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Alabama's championship or bust expectations. Saying that the Tide's current mindset reminds him of Tiger Woods in his prime when he was chasing Jack Nicklaus'...
Transfer portal breakdown: Projecting the 10 most impactful transfer classes
All but two of the 65 Power 5 teams brought in at least one transfer this offseason who can be expected to provide help this fall; Clemson (which signed one player out of the transfer portal) and Georgia (none) are the schools that won’t benefit this season. As for...
SEC Football: Projecting the conference's final standings for the 2022 season
The last three national titles have all come out of the Southeastern Conference, and all three were from different universities. So, it is safe to say that the path to the national title likely runs through the SEC yet again. The Georgia Bulldogs wear the target on their back as...
Arkansas Walk-on Nathan Bax Just Became Darling of Every Mom in Razorback Nation
Everyone gets credit for tight end's earned scholarship, will get credit for first catch as Hog
saturdaytradition.com
Preseason Coaches Poll: Surprise team included among 4 receiving first-place votes for 2022
The preseason coaches poll for USA TODAY had four teams receive first place votes and one of those teams surprised many people. Alabama had 64 votes, Georgia secured 6 votes, and Ohio State received 5 first place votes. Ohio State was the lone B1G school that received a first place vote in the preseason coaches poll. Those three teams were expected to be at the top of the poll, but the fourth team to receive a first place vote was Texas.
Texas Tech DB Compares Red Raiders to Big Ten Team
Pearson Jr. has seen both sides of the coin during his collegiate playing career.
Jimbo Fisher explains Texas A&M's shake-up among offensive coaching duties
Some interesting moves were being theorized to be taking place among Texas A&M‘s offensive staff, and Jimbo Fisher has confirmed suspicions. First, Billy Liucci of TexAgs got the ball rolling when he pointed out an interesting shakeup that was taking place at practice. “Very interesting offensive shake-up at A&M...
Bijan Robinson recalls funny story with Kelvin Banks in the weight room
The Texas Longhorns brought in a talented offensive lineman in 2022 recruit Kelvin Banks. Since arriving in Austin, Banks has already made an impact on the Longhorns program. When speaking to the media after fall camp got underway, star Texas running back Bijan Robinson recalled a funny story involving Banks in the weight room, which perfectly illustrated the mindset Banks is entering his collegiate career with.
