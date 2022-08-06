ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a Honolulu police officer is now under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department. A neighbor started recording video Saturday night after the officer’s subsidized SUV crashed through a fence, down a hill, and then through a stone wall in Kailua before going up in flames.
KITV.com

1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person died and three others were injured following a two-car crash in the Waianae area Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating 2 separate traffic fatalities in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating following two separate fatal crashes in Waianae on Sunday. Authorities said one person died and four people were injured in a head-on crash near Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 38-year-old man in a minivan...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Unattended candle cause of fire at a Waikiki apartment, HFD says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators have determined an unattended candle caused a fire at a Waikiki apartment Saturday morning. Fire crews were called out to a building along Nahua Street just before 11 a.m. Nearly 50 fire personnel responded. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames coming out of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City will soon take over embattled private roadway in Diamond Head

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will reportedly take over a private roadway in Waikiki that’s been the source of headaches for some residents — who say the owner’s “improvements” were anything but. The owner of Leahi Avenue says the city will take over the road...
HONOLULU, HI

