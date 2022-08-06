Deputies investigate deadly assault with a weapon near a Sultan antique shop

Read on www.q13fox.com
Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
Deputies looking for suspect in Gold Bar
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in Gold Bar. He is a 56-year-old man who is 5'10" with blonde-gray hair.
Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
Deputies are still investigating a deadly shooting in Snohomish
Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly shooting in Snohomish. Deputies said a man died after a domestic violence incident.
Police: Sultan man shoots family friend multiple times while he was walking away, killing him
SULTAN, Wash. - A Sultan man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a family friend several times as he was walking away, killing him. Deputies said the suspect walked up to the man, who was already collapsed on the ground, and shot him again.
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
Man shot and killed during road rage incident in Federal Way, police say
A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Federal Way, according to police. Federal Way Police told FOX 13 News that officers were called to the report of a hit-and-run just after noon to S. 320th St. just a few blocks west of Pacific Hwy S.
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
5 fires intentionally set in Seattle's Central District, suspect arrested
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. According to the Seattle Fire Department, five fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour. 600 block of 37th Ave. 3400 block of E. Terrace...
Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
The Spotlight: Snohomish County's proactive approach to fighting crime, violence and drugs
Amid a raging fentanyl epidemic, drive-by shootings, gang violence, open-air drug markets, nuisance properties and illegal homeless encampments, law enforcement in Snohomish County is taking a pro-active approach to meeting the concerns of the community. The Spotlight’s cameras take viewers on a ride-along where arrests are made and services offered for those ready to accept help. Plus, Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a mysterious death after the partial remains of a missing sex offender were found. The Spotlight’s David Rose joins investigators as they excavate a property looking for clues to determine a cause of death. And, go behind the scenes with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as forensic investigators try to identify five John Doe’s. How your DNA can help put names to their faces and bring comfort to their families.
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
Man attacked with metal pole in Downtown Seattle dies from injuries
SEATTLE - A 66-year-old man who was attacked with a metal pole in Downtown Seattle last week died from his injuries over the weekend. On Aug. 2, investigators said an officer near Third Avenue and Pike Street saw a man beating another man with a large metal pole. Medics treated...
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Driver critically injured in Everett head-on crash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a crash that left a driver critically injured Monday morning in Everett. The crash happened before 5:45 a.m. and closed the southbound lanes of Evergreen Way in the 11600 block. Investigators said a Honda traveling northbound, tried to turn left and was struck head-on...
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
