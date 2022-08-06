ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

John Phillip Mozena, III charged with attempted murder and felonious assault

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 36-year-old man who allegedly aimed a semi-automatic shotgun at sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said the charges were filed against John Phillip Mozena, III on Saturday.

County Prosecutor Ryan Styer issued the charges, which were sworn before Tuscarawas County Southern District Judge Brad Hillyer by sheriff’s Detective Lt. Adam Fisher. A warrant has been issued for Mozena.

Attempted murder and felonious assault are first-degree felonies. Multiple law enforcement officers were the victims.

Mozena is being treated at a medical facility in Summit County, according to Campbell. Upon his release, he will be returned to Tuscarawas County for his initial appearance in Tuscarawas County Southern District Court in Uhrichsville. A deputy has been assigned to guard the suspect.

"We do not expect Mozena to be released from the hospital in the next few days but have not been given a time," Campbell wrote in an email. "He is stable."

Deputies shot Mozena after they say he pointed the gun at them on Wednesday morning following a five-hour standoff.

Campbell said the suspect was shot about four times at 8:31 a.m. at his home, a horse trailer with living quarters that is parked on his family's property 5969 U.S. Route 36. The suspect was shot in the leg and shoulder.

Wednesday's incident began when Mozena's stepmother called the sheriff's office at 3:28 a.m. because he had shot in his father's direction, Campbell said.

Mozena initially became upset after he parked his truck at Speedway on Morris Crossing Avenue, went inside and returned to the parking lot to find the vehicle missing, Campbell said. The son thought his father had taken it, according to Campbell. But the truck had slipped out of gear and rolled into a canal, Campbell said.

The son went home, where he got a gun.

The suspect's father tried unsuccessfully to get the gun away from his son.

After the shooting, a homemade bomb was found inside the suspect's home, and a .44 Magnum gun was found in his truck, Campbell said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The suspect was previously charged with arson after a Nov. 9 incident in which he set his truck on fire. The charge was dismissed without prejudice in Southern District Court.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

