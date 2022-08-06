Free mobile health clinic, hot meal available to Knott Co. flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A free mobile health clinic, flood relief supply distribution and a hot meal are available to Knott County residents recently affected by flooding.

On Saturday, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), Marshall University Health, Mountain Health Network (MHN), and World Central Kitchen will be stationed in the Hindman and Carrie communities of Knott County.

“We are sending caring people with quality resources to assist, and I am confident in their efforts to provide the care so desperately needed right now. We also send our prayers to the many people who are impacted by this heartbreaking situation,” said Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Services include screenings, medical exams, immunizations, referrals and over-the-counter medications provided by Marshall Health. Vaccines including tetanus and hepatitis A are also be available through MHN and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

ARH is distributing flood relief supplies, and the World Central Kitchen is providing a hot meal. Marshall Medical Outreach, a medical student-led free mobile health clinic, is giving out blankets, bleach, mops, clothes and more items.

Times and locations are listed below:

Hindman

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Trust Bank (107 West Main Street, Hindman, Kentucky)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Trust Bank (107 West Main Street, Hindman, Kentucky) Carrie

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Montgomery Baptist Church (290 Kings Harbor Road, Carrie, Kentucky)

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.