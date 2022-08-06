Read full article on original website
news9.com
OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio
Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
okcfox.com
Praise Beyond the Walls Community & Backpack Event
A local church is going beyond the call and the walls to bring the community together and get kids back to class. Pastor Rodney Payne of The Bethlehem Star Baptist Church and Director of Events, Danielle Adams, stopped by the L.O. studios to share this huge event going on this weekend.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Stimulus money still available for renters and homeowners in Texas
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander mils (Unsplash) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these governemnt funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma
Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
News On 6
Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma
It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
okcfox.com
Consumer Queen: Easy Crockpot dinners as kids head back to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Consumer Queen has some great and fast back-to-school dinner options for a busy family. To learn what they are, watch Wayne Stafford's report at the top of the page. For more recipe ideas, check out the Consumer Queen website.
OKC Zoo, restaurant raising funds to save elephants
Oklahomans can enjoy a fun night out while also helping elephants across the globe.
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans able to recover valuable household items lost in wildfires
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With this summer's intense drought, there have been numerous wildfires throughout the state. Local experts are helping to restore mementos and other household items that have been affected by these fires. When Oklahomans are affected by a wildfire, they may lose some of their most...
okcfox.com
State of Oklahoma sues ClassWallet over handling of emergency federal education funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company the state contracted with to distribute emergency federal education funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services, a federal audit found more than $650,000...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
publicradiotulsa.org
Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
okcfox.com
More Oklahoma Red Cross Volunteers head to East Kentucky for flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A week after deadly flooding ripped through Kentucky, more than 380 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground helping to provide a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support for those affected by this Kentucky flood. Stillwater resident Cynthia Pennie and...
Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations
Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. -- and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
