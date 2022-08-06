ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio

Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
okcfox.com

Praise Beyond the Walls Community & Backpack Event

A local church is going beyond the call and the walls to bring the community together and get kids back to class. Pastor Rodney Payne of The Bethlehem Star Baptist Church and Director of Events, Danielle Adams, stopped by the L.O. studios to share this huge event going on this weekend.
Stimulus money still available for renters and homeowners in Texas

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander mils (Unsplash) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these governemnt funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
News On 6

Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma

It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
okcfox.com

Oklahomans able to recover valuable household items lost in wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With this summer's intense drought, there have been numerous wildfires throughout the state. Local experts are helping to restore mementos and other household items that have been affected by these fires. When Oklahomans are affected by a wildfire, they may lose some of their most...
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
