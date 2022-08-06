Khloé Kardashian and private equity investor break up, ‘things fizzled out’

Khloé Kardashian is single and not ready to mingle.

The Good American founder has reportedly ended things with her mystery private equity investor boyfriend, according to multiple outlets.

“Khloé and the private equity investor broke up,” a source told Us Weekly , who was the first to report the news, Saturday.

“They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them.”

Back in June, Page Six confirmed that Kardashian, 38, had moved on from her relationship with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after he cheated on her multiple times.

The insider revealed that Kardashian and the mystery man were introduced at a dinner party weeks before by none other than sister Kim Kardashian and they hit it off immediately.

At the time, we were told that she had cut things off with Thompson, 31, and would only speak with him about their daughter, True, 4.

Kardashian welcomed her second child with Thompson via surrogate on Friday. Instagram/@khloekardashian

However, relationships might be the last thing on her mind as Khloé welcomed her second child via surrogate on Friday.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Page Six.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

Thompson and Kardashian split after the basketball player fathered a secret child with another woman. Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Just last month, news broke that Khloé and Thompson were expecting their second child together — a son — via surrogate. The new addition to their family came eight months after they ended their relationship for good.

At the time, multiple sources told us the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that the basketball player was having a baby with someone else .

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’” an insider detailed.

Kardashian decided to have their second child on her own. Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

Despite numerous cheating scandals, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star didn’t call it quits for good until a paternity test proved the athlete was the father of Instagram model Maralee Nichols’ now-6-month-old son .

He is also father to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.