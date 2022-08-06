ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
Yardbarker

Panthers Provide Update on Marquis Haynes Sr.

The Carolina Panthers avoided a big scare as the team has announced that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. will be listed as day-to-day. Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage and was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis. Haynes couldn't put any pressure on his injured leg and had to be carted off the practice field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, NC
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
Canton, OH
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Canton, OH
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WBTV

Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Witherspoon
On3.com

NC State discusses ECU ahead of challenging season-opener

In less than a month, NC State football will travel to Greenville to renew a classic in-state rivalry with East Carolina. The rivalry is a heated one, and, headed into the Fall with the weight of extraordinary preseason expectations, the Wolfpack will have plenty of attention on the the program for its matchup against the AAC foe.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy