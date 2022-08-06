Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the Next Target for Bitcoin if $24K Falls (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price finally seems to be breaking the $24K resistance level after a period of rejections. The cryptocurrency has rebounded from the $17K-$20K range. It surpassed the 50-day moving average but has so far been unable to breach the $24K level to the upside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Merge Attracts Institutional Investors: Report
Ahead of the much-awaited Merge, institutional inflows into Ethereum products have intensified. The timing of the Merge has been the bone of contention for the Ethereum ecosystem. Developers expect it around September 19, even as the timeline is not concrete. But, with the details before the final testing phase of the event revealed, derivative trades have flipped bullish.
cryptopotato.com
Distressed Crypto Platform Zipmex to Resume Some BTC and ETH Withdrawals (Report)
Z Wallet holders will be able to make partial BTC and ETH withdrawals between August 11 and August 16. The Thai-based cryptocurrency exchange – Zipmex – will reportedly enable its customers to partially withdraw some of their Bitcoin and Ether holdings, starting from August 11. The company was...
cryptopotato.com
Number of Devs on Ethereum Remains Robust Despite Market Pullback: Telstra
Telstra’s latest report found that the steady growth of the number of active contributors across top ecosystems has indicated the strength of Web3 community. Telstra Ventures – the investing arm of Australian telecommunication giant Telstra – released a health report on three top blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, by studying the extent of participation derived from developers in each ecosystem. With the most number of monthly active contributors, noted the Ventures, Ethereum is the “strongest and largest community” out of the three.
European shares dip as U.S. inflation data looms; Ahold jumps
Aug 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Wednesday on losses in technology stocks ahead of key inflation data from the United States, while gains in supermarket major Ahold Delhaize kept declines in check.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Facing Huge Resistance, Is Major Correction Inbound Before $2K? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After several attempts, the bulls finally pushed the price above the 100-day moving average line. However, Ethereum is still struggling to break above the major resistance area between the $1,700 – $1,800 range. Technical Analysis. Technical Analysis By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Support and resistance levels have appeared on...
cryptopotato.com
ADA at Critical Resistance Around $0.55, is a Rally Coming? (Cardano Price Analysis)
With the market turning green today, Cardano is also ready to make a significant move. ADA’s price has returned to the key resistance of $0.55, and bearing in mind the bullish momentum across the market today, a breakout appears likely. Should it succeed in turning this level into support, then the next target for the cryptocurrency will be found at $0.66. The current support is at $0.50.
cryptopotato.com
TRON DAO Reserve Welcomes Wintermute as USDD’s Latest Whitelisted Organization
Wintermute has become the ninth member and whitelisted organization to mint and burn the algorithmic stablecoin. In order to continue strengthening its algorithmic stablecoin USDD, the TRON DAO Reserve has tapped another institution to mint and burn it as a collaborator – Wintermute. The latter has extensive experience with...
cryptopotato.com
BNB Pulls Back at a Critical Resistance, is $300 Incoming? (Binance Coin Price Analysis)
Binance Coin had a strong rally that appears to be ending after the price has hit a key resistance. BNB was rejected by the key resistance at $332 and now entered a pullback that could take the price back to the key support at $267. This correction was expected, considering that BNB had a strong rally without any significant pullbacks since late July.
cryptopotato.com
FTX Will Not Halt or Settle ETH Futures Prior to Merge
The upcoming Merge is slated to go live on September 19th after months of delays. FTX has revealed that it does not have any plans to halt or settle ETH futures prior to the highly-anticipated, Merge. In a recent announcement on Tuesday, the crypto derivatives exchange revealed that its Ethereum...
cryptopotato.com
BitMEX to Offer Leverage Trading for Potential Ethereum POW Fork
Rumblings within the Chinese Ethereum mining community could mean that a proof of work-based Ethereum could live on after the merge. Crypto and derivatives trading platform BitMEX plans to offer leveraged exposure on ETHPOW – a potential Ethereum chain split that doesn’t actually exist yet. The offering is...
U.S. Consumer Prices Seen Easing In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday after Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call. Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. The...
cryptopotato.com
Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon
Galaxy Digital’s CEO would be happy if bitcoin stays between $20,000 and $30,000 for a while. The CEO of Galaxy Digital – Mike Novogratz – thinks it is unlikely for bitcoin to push beyond the $30,000 price tag soon. He expects its valuation to hover between $20K and $30K for a while, which could be a good opportunity for investors to increase their exposure.
cryptopotato.com
U-Turn: Iran Imports $10 Million Worth of Goods in Crypto (Report)
The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade facilitated the nation’s first import of goods in cryptocurrencies. One of the leading economies in the Middle East – Iran – reportedly made its first import order using digital assets. The initiative included goods worth $10 million and happened earlier this week.
Norwegian inflation raises expectations of faster rate hikes
OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation jumped in July to its highest in more than two decades, exceeding forecasts as the cost of food soared, raising analyst expectations of faster increases to interest rates.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Regain Traction Despite The Crypto Winter: Glassnode
A recent Glassnode letter shows a spike in the derivatives market, with a more optimistic attitude among Bitcoin and Ethereum traders. Although the bitcoin price has been trading sideways with a slight recovery and little volatility over the past week, Glassnode’s new report shows that there is quite a bit of investor interest in trading BTC futures markets and hodling their ETH bags.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Corrects 6% Overnight After Failing to Overcome $1.8K (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum has spent the last four weeks on a bullish footing as the buyers managed to shoot the price up from around $1,000. The bears were waiting around the overhead resistance at $1,800. They have prevented further price increases twice thus far, so is it time for the bulls to rest?
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban
Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
Japan’s Toshiba boosts profit on devices, auto sector demand
TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba reported a 44% improvement in profit in the last quarter as the Japanese technology giant worked to revamp its brand image and reassure investors about its management. Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday that it recorded a 25.9 billion yen ($192 million) profit in the April-June...
cryptopotato.com
Early BTC Core Developer Has Some Advice for Bitcoin Maximalists
Bitcoin maximalists should respect the alternative coins since some of those have significant use-cases, too, claimed Matt Corallo. Matt Corallo – a long-time Bitcoin developer and one of Blockstream’s Co-Founders – thinks BTC maximalists are not helping their favorite cryptocurrency by calling all other digital asset protocols “scams.” Instead, those should respect some altcoins because many have significant use-cases.
