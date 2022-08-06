Telstra’s latest report found that the steady growth of the number of active contributors across top ecosystems has indicated the strength of Web3 community. Telstra Ventures – the investing arm of Australian telecommunication giant Telstra – released a health report on three top blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, by studying the extent of participation derived from developers in each ecosystem. With the most number of monthly active contributors, noted the Ventures, Ethereum is the “strongest and largest community” out of the three.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO