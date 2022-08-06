ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

cryptopotato.com

Here’s the Next Target for Bitcoin if $24K Falls (BTC Price Analysis)

Bitcoin’s price finally seems to be breaking the $24K resistance level after a period of rejections. The cryptocurrency has rebounded from the $17K-$20K range. It surpassed the 50-day moving average but has so far been unable to breach the $24K level to the upside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
CURRENCIES
Ethereum Merge Attracts Institutional Investors: Report

Ahead of the much-awaited Merge, institutional inflows into Ethereum products have intensified. The timing of the Merge has been the bone of contention for the Ethereum ecosystem. Developers expect it around September 19, even as the timeline is not concrete. But, with the details before the final testing phase of the event revealed, derivative trades have flipped bullish.
MARKETS
Number of Devs on Ethereum Remains Robust Despite Market Pullback: Telstra

Telstra’s latest report found that the steady growth of the number of active contributors across top ecosystems has indicated the strength of Web3 community. Telstra Ventures – the investing arm of Australian telecommunication giant Telstra – released a health report on three top blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, by studying the extent of participation derived from developers in each ecosystem. With the most number of monthly active contributors, noted the Ventures, Ethereum is the “strongest and largest community” out of the three.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Level#Price Action#24k#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Rsi
ADA at Critical Resistance Around $0.55, is a Rally Coming? (Cardano Price Analysis)

With the market turning green today, Cardano is also ready to make a significant move. ADA’s price has returned to the key resistance of $0.55, and bearing in mind the bullish momentum across the market today, a breakout appears likely. Should it succeed in turning this level into support, then the next target for the cryptocurrency will be found at $0.66. The current support is at $0.50.
STOCKS
TRON DAO Reserve Welcomes Wintermute as USDD’s Latest Whitelisted Organization

Wintermute has become the ninth member and whitelisted organization to mint and burn the algorithmic stablecoin. In order to continue strengthening its algorithmic stablecoin USDD, the TRON DAO Reserve has tapped another institution to mint and burn it as a collaborator – Wintermute. The latter has extensive experience with...
MARKETS
BNB Pulls Back at a Critical Resistance, is $300 Incoming? (Binance Coin Price Analysis)

Binance Coin had a strong rally that appears to be ending after the price has hit a key resistance. BNB was rejected by the key resistance at $332 and now entered a pullback that could take the price back to the key support at $267. This correction was expected, considering that BNB had a strong rally without any significant pullbacks since late July.
STOCKS
FTX Will Not Halt or Settle ETH Futures Prior to Merge

The upcoming Merge is slated to go live on September 19th after months of delays. FTX has revealed that it does not have any plans to halt or settle ETH futures prior to the highly-anticipated, Merge. In a recent announcement on Tuesday, the crypto derivatives exchange revealed that its Ethereum...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
BitMEX to Offer Leverage Trading for Potential Ethereum POW Fork

Rumblings within the Chinese Ethereum mining community could mean that a proof of work-based Ethereum could live on after the merge. Crypto and derivatives trading platform BitMEX plans to offer leveraged exposure on ETHPOW – a potential Ethereum chain split that doesn’t actually exist yet. The offering is...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Mike Novogratz Uncertain Whether Bitcoin Can Surpass $30K Soon

Galaxy Digital’s CEO would be happy if bitcoin stays between $20,000 and $30,000 for a while. The CEO of Galaxy Digital – Mike Novogratz – thinks it is unlikely for bitcoin to push beyond the $30,000 price tag soon. He expects its valuation to hover between $20K and $30K for a while, which could be a good opportunity for investors to increase their exposure.
MARKETS
U-Turn: Iran Imports $10 Million Worth of Goods in Crypto (Report)

The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade facilitated the nation’s first import of goods in cryptocurrencies. One of the leading economies in the Middle East – Iran – reportedly made its first import order using digital assets. The initiative included goods worth $10 million and happened earlier this week.
ECONOMY
Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Regain Traction Despite The Crypto Winter: Glassnode

A recent Glassnode letter shows a spike in the derivatives market, with a more optimistic attitude among Bitcoin and Ethereum traders. Although the bitcoin price has been trading sideways with a slight recovery and little volatility over the past week, Glassnode’s new report shows that there is quite a bit of investor interest in trading BTC futures markets and hodling their ETH bags.
CURRENCIES
Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban

Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
MARKETS
Early BTC Core Developer Has Some Advice for Bitcoin Maximalists

Bitcoin maximalists should respect the alternative coins since some of those have significant use-cases, too, claimed Matt Corallo. Matt Corallo – a long-time Bitcoin developer and one of Blockstream’s Co-Founders – thinks BTC maximalists are not helping their favorite cryptocurrency by calling all other digital asset protocols “scams.” Instead, those should respect some altcoins because many have significant use-cases.
MARKETS

