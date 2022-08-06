Read full article on original website
More of the Same For Tuesday…
(WJBF) — As of 4 p.m. Monday, scattered storms are happening now mostly around the Augusta metro and Aiken. We are seeing heavy rain in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately, these storms are not expected to become severe. The storms will weaken by the time the sun goes down, with just a few light showers in the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight and tomorrow morning.
Fire investigation underway at Amazon Plant in Appling
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews were dispatched to the local Amazon plant located at 2150 Discovery Drive at 11:59 p.m. Monday night. En route, they were advised that there was a water flow alarm. When crews arrived, evacuation had already taken place. Smoke conditions were encountered when entering Division 2 of the building. Crews […]
3-vehicle crash slows morning traffic in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened about 7:45 Tuesday morning on Belair Road at Columbia Road, right in front of Papa Johns Pizza Restaurant. Injuries are reported. Motorists may encounter delays near the scene of that multi-vehicle wreck.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 9
We’re checking in with the Richmond County School System about safety plans this year. Plus, more details on the city’s project for blighted properties and an autopsy of a Hancock County woman who died last year. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│Augusta Technical College outlook
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s already been a big year for Augusta Technical College. Back in April, Augusta National Golf Club announced a new partnership and donated $1 million to the school for a new automotive training center. Dr. Jermaine Whirl is the president of Augusta Tech, and he...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
Missing Millbrook twins case sees major increase in reward dollars
The reward money has increased in the event that the Millbrook twins are found.
WRDW-TV
Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has found human remains after searching multiple ponds for a man who’s been missing for six years and is presumed dead. Authorities believe Simon Powell was murdered and that money many have been a motive. The...
hotelnewsresource.com
Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia
Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
fox5atlanta.com
A growing stink: How a controversial farming practice led to 1,700 dead fish
WASHINGTON, Ga. - Hundreds of dead fish turned up in a river near a north Georgia dairy farm that was using a controversial product for growing crops. It’s called soil amendment, a substitute for traditional fertilizer. But a growing number of critics call it industrial waste. That’s because it’s...
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
WRDW-TV
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
WRDW-TV
Dr. David Bogorad shows us the importance of getting regular eye exams
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Book Lovers Day, remembering Olivia Newton-John, and more!. We’re checking in with the Richmond County School System about safety plans this year. Plus, more details on the city’s project for blighted properties and an autopsy of a Hancock County woman who died last year. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Submissions wanted for Morris Museum of Arts’ 2023 Porter Literacy Competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Morris Museum of Art is bringing back its Porter Fleming Literacy Competition for 2023. The competition enters its 29th year recognizing local writers in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and one-act plays. Writers age 18 and older who live in the following states can enter: Alabama, Florida,...
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
Augusta ranked #7 in nation for fastest-growing property taxes, study finds
In 2021, a majority of homeowners in Augusta were saddled with higher property tax bills due to skyrocketing property values.
WRDW-TV
Work on 13th Street bridge project will change bike, walk routes
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next big construction project over the Savannah River. Not on Interstate 20, but right where North Augusta meets downtown Augusta. Officials in both cities are planning to repair the 13th Street bridge right by SRP Park. Georgia Department of Transportation says the current design does not meet standards.
Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
wgac.com
Lindsey Buckingham Is Coming To Augusta
JUST ANNOUNCED! Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Augusta! This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be at the Bell Auditorium on November 19th!. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12th at 10AM. Listen to WGAC to win tickets soon!. For ticket information click HERE.
