(WJBF) — As of 4 p.m. Monday, scattered storms are happening now mostly around the Augusta metro and Aiken. We are seeing heavy rain in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately, these storms are not expected to become severe. The storms will weaken by the time the sun goes down, with just a few light showers in the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight and tomorrow morning.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO