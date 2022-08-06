Advises developers and dApps, who are not sure about their transition moves to halt smart contract operations until the network becomes stable. Chainlink said it will not provide support for forked versions of the Ethereum blockchain after the much-anticipated shift from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), also known as the Merge. However, the Chainlink protocol and services will remain available during and after the Merge.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO