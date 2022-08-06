Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Merge Attracts Institutional Investors: Report
Ahead of the much-awaited Merge, institutional inflows into Ethereum products have intensified. The timing of the Merge has been the bone of contention for the Ethereum ecosystem. Developers expect it around September 19, even as the timeline is not concrete. But, with the details before the final testing phase of the event revealed, derivative trades have flipped bullish.
cryptopotato.com
Logium: A P2P Options Trading System for Crypto Users
Betting on the price movements of cryptocurrencies dates back to 2011 when the first crypto derivatives platform was created for investors to bet on the future price of bitcoin. Since then, the crypto derivatives market has grown by leaps and bounds, with more than $3 trillion in global volume as of June 2022.
cryptopotato.com
Number of Devs on Ethereum Remains Robust Despite Market Pullback: Telstra
Telstra’s latest report found that the steady growth of the number of active contributors across top ecosystems has indicated the strength of Web3 community. Telstra Ventures – the investing arm of Australian telecommunication giant Telstra – released a health report on three top blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, by studying the extent of participation derived from developers in each ecosystem. With the most number of monthly active contributors, noted the Ventures, Ethereum is the “strongest and largest community” out of the three.
cryptopotato.com
Chainlink Will Not Support Ethereum Forks After the Merge
Advises developers and dApps, who are not sure about their transition moves to halt smart contract operations until the network becomes stable. Chainlink said it will not provide support for forked versions of the Ethereum blockchain after the much-anticipated shift from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), also known as the Merge. However, the Chainlink protocol and services will remain available during and after the Merge.
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
cryptopotato.com
StormGain Launches Interest Earning on Crypto App
StormGain has launched an additional way to earn, introducing the platform’s new ‘Earn Interest’ feature. Now, StormGain users can earn passive income from their holdings in StormGain wallets at a competitive 3-8% APY. This amazing opportunity to earn without even leaving the platform is now possible thanks to StormGain’s trusted partner Nexo.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Prices Found a Floor Because of Ethereum’s Merge, JPM Says
Expectations around Ethereum’s Merge and the limited contagion of collapsing projects led to the partial recovery of the crypto market, JPMorgan analysts said. According to the multinational investment bank – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – the main reason for the recent recovery of the cryptocurrency market is the expectation that Ethereum will complete its shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake this year.
cryptopotato.com
BitMEX to Offer Leverage Trading for Potential Ethereum POW Fork
Rumblings within the Chinese Ethereum mining community could mean that a proof of work-based Ethereum could live on after the merge. Crypto and derivatives trading platform BitMEX plans to offer leveraged exposure on ETHPOW – a potential Ethereum chain split that doesn’t actually exist yet. The offering is...
cryptopotato.com
CryptoCom Secures a Regulatory Approval in South Korea
CryptoCom doubled down on its global expansion efforts by completing a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea. CryptoCom – received Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from the South Korean regulators after acquiring the payment service provider – PnLink Co. – and the digital asset firm – OK-BIT Co.
cryptopotato.com
U-Turn: Iran Imports $10 Million Worth of Goods in Crypto (Report)
The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade facilitated the nation’s first import of goods in cryptocurrencies. One of the leading economies in the Middle East – Iran – reportedly made its first import order using digital assets. The initiative included goods worth $10 million and happened earlier this week.
cryptopotato.com
Users in Web3 Will Do a lot More Than Just Trade Crypto: Cronos’ Ken Timsit (Interview)
The head of Cronos and Cronos Labs believes Web3 is the future of the Internet and crypto, but only with interoperable chains. In a recent interview with CryptoPotato during EthCC 5 in Paris, Ken Timsit, managing director of Cronos chain and Cronos Labs, outlined the network’s advantages over other competitors, spoke about the current bear cycle and what Cronos is doing in preparation for the next bull run, the future of the Internet and crypto, and much more.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban
Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Down $50B as Bitcoin Retraces to $23K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has seen over $50 billion gone since Monday, as BTC and ETH retraced by up to 5% in a day. Following a few days of price increases, bitcoin reversed its trajectory and fell to and below a familiar sight of $23,000. Most altcoins are also in...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Facing Huge Resistance, Is Major Correction Inbound Before $2K? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After several attempts, the bulls finally pushed the price above the 100-day moving average line. However, Ethereum is still struggling to break above the major resistance area between the $1,700 – $1,800 range. Technical Analysis. Technical Analysis By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Support and resistance levels have appeared on...
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Lender Suspends Services
The Asian crypto lender said that it would focus on stabilizing its liquidity and preserving assets. Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced freezing withdrawals, deposits, as well as token swaps, citing “difficult market conditions” amid a swathe of similar mishaps. As per the official announcement, Hodlnaut informed the Monetary...
cryptopotato.com
MyCointainer: Earn Rewards Through Crypto’s Piggy Bank
The crypto industry provides multiple opportunities for users to passive income without going through the hassle of day trading. Today, cold staking, crypto cashback, and airdrops are some of the best ways to increase your crypto holdings. These earning methods are increasingly becoming popular among crypto users because of their...
cryptopotato.com
Binance and WazirX Promise to Cooperate With ED on Ownership and ‘Shady’ Transactions
The flare-up on Saturday follows an ED crackdown on one of Zanmai Labs’ directors and the freezing of a bank account with $8 million in balance on Friday. After the unanticipated public spat between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty on Saturday over the ownership of WazirX, most Indian business news platforms prominently provided a follow-up on the issue on Monday.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Regain Traction Despite The Crypto Winter: Glassnode
A recent Glassnode letter shows a spike in the derivatives market, with a more optimistic attitude among Bitcoin and Ethereum traders. Although the bitcoin price has been trading sideways with a slight recovery and little volatility over the past week, Glassnode’s new report shows that there is quite a bit of investor interest in trading BTC futures markets and hodling their ETH bags.
cryptopotato.com
Nas Daily Academy Partners With Web3-Focused Invisible College
The new crypto academy will focus on the rapidly evolving web3 landscape. Nas Academy, spearheaded by popular vlogger Nuseir Yassin announced the launch of the first bundle of courses that can be unlocked with an NFT collection. For the initiative, the creator tech platform has partnered with Invisible College. Initially,...
